Portronics Goes Live with Twid's 'Pay with Rewards', to Make Shopping Smarter and More Rewarding

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4: India's most loved gadgets brand Portronics, has joined hands with TWID, India's leading rewards-based payment network, to redefine the shopping experience for its customers. This collaboration aims to make shopping more rewarding and inclusive for Portronics' vast customer base, enabling them to use their accumulated loyalty points across multiple programs to purchase next-gen products.

With TWID's "Pay with Rewards" technology, at checkout on the Portronics website, customers will have the option to use these reward points to pay, either partially or fully, for their purchases. This hassle-free integration eliminates the need for additional steps, making it easier than ever to redeem points for products like smartwatches, portable speakers, wireless chargers, and more.

Commenting on the partnership, Jasmeet Singh, CEO & Founder at Portronics said, "Our vision has always been to simplify and enhance our customers' lives through technology. We understand the aspirations of today's digital-savvy consumers who seek value and convenience in every interaction. Our collaboration with TWID ensures that our customers can now shop more and better, using their loyalty points as a convenient payment method, while enjoying the same trust, quality, and innovation that Portronics is known for."

Commenting on the partnership, Rishi Batra, COO & Co-founder at Twid, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Portronics, a brand that shares our vision of customer empowerment and innovation. With our 'Pay with Rewards' technology, we're ensuring higher conversions and ROI for Portronics and enabling customers to seamlessly redeem their points to make every transaction more rewarding. This partnership is a testament to the potential of integrating fintech solutions into everyday experiences."

This collaboration is set to transform the shopping experience for Portronics customers, allowing them to combine the best of innovation and affordability. As a brand catering to young, tech-savvy Indians, Portronics continues to pioneer solutions that empower its customers to embrace a lifestyle of convenience and innovation.

The new feature is live on the Portronics website.

Founded in 2020 by Amit Koshal (Co-founder & CEO), Rishi Batra (Co-founder & COO), and Amit Sharma (Co-founder & CTO), Twid has built a rewards-based payment network turning reward points into a fully fungible currency that can be used for anything, anywhere. With affiliations to notable names like Axis Bank, YES BANK, IndusInd Bank, Flipkart Supercoin, Intermiles, and Payback, among others, Twid boasts access to a substantial points pool of approximately $2.2 billion. These accumulated points are currently being utilized at a vast network of over 100,000 merchants across India. The company received Series-A funding of $12 Mn led by Rakuten Capital and Google. Twid is part of the NPCI Partner Program 2024 and VISA Accelerator Program 2023 to co-create the industry's first innovative payment solutions.

Portronics, standing for Portability and Innovation, was founded 14 years ago by Jasmeet Singh, a visionary entrepreneur who laid the foundation for the brand with a focus on technology and innovation. Under his leadership, Portronics has become a leader in India's digital and portable consumer electronics market. A pioneer in innovative technology, the brand caters to everyday tech needs with products across five key categories: Audio, Car Accessories, Computer Accessories, Mobile Accessories, and Smart Gadgets. Synonymous with portability, high-functioning designs, and consumer satisfaction, Portronics has a PAN India presence and has been delivering innovation for over 14 years and constantly evolving and climbing the ladder of transformation.

