Powering Life Beyond Boundaries: Sachin Tendulkar Goes Off-Grid With Luminous EDGE GO

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 17: Luminous Power Technologies, India's leading consumer energy solutions brand, has launched a new brand film featuring cricket legend and long-standing brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar, celebrating the versatility, lifestyle appeal, and dependable performance of the Luminous EDGE Portable Power Series. Through the campaign, Luminous reinforces its vision of enabling consumers with power on the go, while strengthening its presence in the rapidly growing portable power category.

The film comes at a time when Indian consumers are increasingly seeking energy solutions that extend beyond the four walls of their homes. As outdoor recreation, road trips, content creation, hybrid work, and adventure travel become integral to modern lifestyles, the need for portable, reliable, and intelligent power on the go has never been greater. Through this campaign, Luminous positions the EDGE Portable Power Series not merely as a power solution, but as a trusted companion that enables experiences, fuels creativity, and keeps consumers connected wherever life takes them.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a camping getaway, the film captures Sachin Tendulkar stepping away from the everyday and into the great outdoors with friends and the Luminous EDGE as his constant, dependable companion. From powering an induction cooktop and mixer grinder to prepare a meal in the wild to keeping smartphones, cameras, drones and laptops charged throughout the trip, the EDGE delivers seamless energy wherever the moment demands. But the film goes beyond utility as it brings alive the product's unique lifestyle DNA in a way that is warm, relatable, and joyful. Sachin is seen cycling through scenic trails, cooking al fresco for his companions, and breaking into song using EDGE GO's built-in Bluetooth speaker and wireless microphones, while a friend plugs in a guitar through the dedicated amplifier input. The result is a celebration of spontaneity, togetherness, and the simple joy of being present and all powered without compromise.

The campaign reflects Luminous' continued focus on expanding the role of energy beyond traditional backup solutions. Through EDGE Portable Power Series, the brand is addressing the evolving needs of consumers who view power not just as a necessity, but as an enabler of exploration, creativity, entertainment, and meaningful experiences.

On the association, legendary cricketer and Brand Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar, said, "Some of the best experiences in life happen when you step outside your comfort zone and spend quality time with the people who matter. That's what stood out to me about this campaign. The film beautifully captures the freedom and joy of being with your loved ones. Luminous has been bringing innovations to Indian homes for decades, and with the EDGE series, they are now powering life beyond the home in a way that feels both exciting and completely natural."

Vivek Abrol, Managing Director & CEO, Luminous Power Technologies, said, "At Luminous, we have always been driven by a singular purpose to deliver innovative energy solutions that meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers. India's energy landscape is at a pivotal moment, and we see a tremendous opportunity in extending our legacy of trust and reliability into new, lifestyle-driven categories. The Edge Series represents everything Luminous stands for: reliable technology, consumer-centric innovation, and the freedom to live life uninterrupted. This campaign with Sachin captures that spirit beautifully. It's not just about powering devices; it's about powering moments, memories, and the joy of being together. We are incredibly proud of what this product and this film represent for the future of Luminous."

Neelima Burra, SVP, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer and Business Head - Omnichannel Retail and International Business, Luminous Power Technologies, said, "We have observed a clear shift in how consumers want to interact with their energy solutions. They seek not just reliability, but seamless integration with their lifestyle, entertainment, and creative needs. Through this campaign, we wanted to showcase how the EDGE series naturally becomes part of those moments--whether it's travel, outdoor adventures, entertainment or content creation. Having Sachin bring this story to life adds a layer of trust and aspiration that resonates deeply with Indian consumers. His values of consistency, excellence, and a relentless pursuit of performance mirror what EDGE stands for: dependable power that doesn't ask you to compromise on experience. More than anything, this film reflects Luminous' ambition to power life wherever it unfolds."

The Luminous EDGE GO combines portable power with entertainment in a single, intelligently designed device. Built on advanced Li-ion battery technology, it offers over 3,000 charge cycles for long-lasting performance and can be fully charged in just 90 minutes through smart inverter fast-charging technology. The device features a built-in high-fidelity Bluetooth speaker, dual wireless microphones for karaoke-style fun, and a dedicated guitar amplifier input, making it as much an entertainment hub as it is a power source. With the ability to support over 90 appliance types simultaneously, from heavy-duty cooking equipment and power tools to creative gear and personal electronics, EDGE GO is engineered for true versatility. IP34 splash protection, fire-resistant casing, and solar-charging capability ensure it is built to withstand the rigours of outdoor life.

The Luminous Edge Portable Power Series is available on Amazon India and the Luminous eShop, along with select modern retail platforms.

Watch the brand film here: Wherever Sachin Goes, Power Follows | Edge Go Portable Power Station

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