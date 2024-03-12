PPFAS Mutual Fund and MTD-NGO Donate 5 nos. Dialysis Machines to Indira Gandhi Hospital

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited (Investment Manager to PPFAS Mutual Fund) and Making The Difference-NGO, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to healthcare access improvement, donated five dialysis machines to Indira Gandhi Hospital Mira Bhayandar. The inauguration of the new Dialysis Machines Donation was done by the Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar in the presence of the corporate team of PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited, Making The Difference NGO team and representatives from MBMC.

The donation of these dialysis machines not only is a technological upgrade for the hospital but also serves as a beacon of hope for those dealing with chronic kidney disease treatment. The immediate impact is expected to be a significant reduction in waiting times, allowing patients to receive prompt treatment and improve their quality of life.

This initiative highlights PPFAS's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to supporting the communities it serves. The new dialysis machines will significantly improve the hospital's ability to provide life-saving treatment to patients suffering from serious illness.

"We are happy to partner with Making The Difference-NGO to positively impact the lives of patients in need," said Jayant Pai, Chief Marketing Officer, PPFAS Mutual Fund. "Dialysis is a critical treatment for many individuals, and we are committed to supporting healthcare institutions that provide this essential service."

"A few days ago, the additional commissioner, Sambhaji Panpatte, at the MBMC Indira Gandhi Dialysis Centre expressed concern about the growing number of patients that they couldn't accommodate. They reached out to the Making The Difference NGO healthcare for assistance. Subsequently, we began searching for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives partners who were willing to provide a dialysis machine. PPFAS Mutual Funds stepped forward and contributed from their CSR funds. Both MBMC and I are grateful to PPFAS Mutual Funds CSR for their support in addressing this issue." Said Dwiti Mehta - Vice President of Making The Difference - NGO.

Indira Gandhi Hospital is a vital healthcare facility serving a large population in Mira Bhayandar. The new dialysis machines will help address the growing demand for this treatment and ensure more patients have access to the care they need.

PFAS Asset Management Private Limited

PPFAS Asset Management (PPFAS AMC) has been promoted by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. (PPFAS Ltd.), a boutique investment advisory firm incorporated in 1992. PPFAS Ltd. is also amongst India's earliest SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service (PMS) providers. PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited (Investment Manager to PPFAS Mutual Fund) is led by Neil Parag Parikh, the Chairman and CEO, since May 2015. Before that, it was led by the Founder, (Late) Parag S. Parikh.

Making The Difference NGO

Established in 2015, Making the Difference (MTD) is an Indian non-profit organisation founded by Deepak Vishwakarma with the aim and determination to bring a difference in the environment and life of the needy, especially underprivileged children. Today, the NGO is working through the concept of WHEEL- the mission of raising menstrual awareness through Project Lajja, providing nutrition and healthcare to the disadvantaged by Kill Hunger, donating blood through Blood-Do-Nation, Project Gyan-Daan which aims at fighting illiteracy by our Open Schools, and environment-related projects like Kinaara (beach-cleaning) and Shoonya (Waste Management)"

