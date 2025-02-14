Prajakta Koli's debut novel, Too Good To Be True, becomes a publishing sensation with 1,50,000 copies sold within a month of its release

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 14: Breathing new life into Indian romance writing while bringing hordes of young Indians to start their reading journey, Prajakta Koli's debut novel, Too Good To Be True, published by HarperCollins India, continues to keep up the readers' spirits and it's spot at No. 1 Fiction Bestseller on Nielsen India BookScan. The book has won the Amazon India Popular Choice Debut Book 2025 award, adding another milestone to its journey.

Having completed a whirlwind book tour spanning 14 Indian cities, Too Good To Be True is now a national publishing phenomenon, bringing to booklovers, new and old, the joy of a fun, fresh, feel-good love story - the perfect pick for a cozy weekend read and to gift to loved ones ahead of Valentine's Day.

With a story as heart-warming and relatable as Prajakta herself, Too Good to Be True has carved its space as the 'Romance Read of 2025.' Written in Prajakta's inimitable style and touching on the universal themes of modern love, relationships, friendships and family, this will-they-won't-they love story is keeping readers hooked and getting even the most jaded hearts to believe in the magic of love.

Talking about her debut book, Prajakta says, "Writing Too Good To Be True has been an incredible journey of self-discovery. What started as a personal challenge transformed into this beautiful connection with readers across India. The response has been overwhelming. This book is more than just a romance novel; it's a celebration of modern Indian love stories, told in our voice, with our experiences. To everyone who has made this book their own - thank you for believing in love, in stories, and in the power of taking chances."

Poulomi Chatterjee, Executive Publisher - HarperCollins India, says, "It has been incredible to see how much love Too Good To Be True is getting from every corner of the country, and especially heartening to witness young people thronging to bookstores to get hold of a copy. The book is a testament to the magic that a good story and engaging characters can create - my heartiest congratulations to the storyteller, Prajakta Koli, for making it all happen and my gratitude to her for being a fantastic champion of books and reading!"

Ananth Padmanabhan, CEO - HarperCollins India, says, "Prajakta is a proper rockstar! She's owned every creative impulse - as content creator, as actor and now as a bestselling writer! Too Good To Be True is the fastest-selling novel of the season with 1,50,000 copies sold, and has been chosen by fans as THE most popular debut of the year on the Amazon bookstore. This is sensational! We are so delighted to be her publisher and are looking forward to creating more such magic in the future."

About Too Good to Be True

From one of India's most-loved creators comes something new to fall in love with.

Avani's favourite thing to do is bury her nose in romance novels, but, honestly, life can't be trusted to make the stories real, right?

But in the bookstore where she works, a man walks in, straight out of the pages of her favourite love stories. Aman is hot, successful, seems to know what she's going to say before she's said it, and just cannot get enough of her. In short, he's perfect.

Then why is Avani losing her mind, ignoring the advice of her BFFs and trying to convince herself that he's just too good to be true?

Will Aman ever be able to figure her out? And will Avani allow him to?

Wickedly witty, tender and utterly relatable at every turn, Too Good to Be True by Prajakta Koli is the sparkling, true-blue, will-they-won't-they love story you've been waiting for!

About the Author

Prajakta Koli, also known as MostlySane, is one of the most successful digital content creators in India, with over 17 million followers across social media platforms. As an actor, Prajakta is known for her lead role in Netflix India's Mismatched and has starred in films such as Jugjugg Jeeyo and Neeyat, and the upcoming Amazon Prime series, Andhera. A passionate advocate for social causes, Prajakta serves on the advisory board for Goalkeepers by the Gates Foundation, has represented UNDP as its first Youth Climate Champion from India in global summits since 2021, advocating for climate action and sustainability, and representing young voices on global platforms, blending her entertainment success with social impact. She has also featured in Michelle Obama's Daytime Emmy-winning docuseries promoting girls' education. Too Good to Be True is her debut novel.

Prajakta lives in Thane, Maharashtra, and can be found on Instagram (@mostlysane), YouTube (MostlySane) and X (@iamMostlySane).

About HarperCollins India

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live!, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is also the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - in 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

