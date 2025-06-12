Pramerica Life Insurance Recognised as a Great Place to Work® for the Third Consecutive Year

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 12: Pramerica Life Insurance, one of the fastest growing life insurers in India has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to building a workplace rooted in trust, and excellence. This year, the company has also earned a spot among the Top 50 Best Workplaces in India within the BFSI sector, a prestigious recognition that highlights its continued investment in people first practices and workplace culture.

The company's GPTW Trust Index Score has consistently improved, rising to 90 in 2025, up from 88 in 2024 and 83 in 2023, indicating a steady upward trend in employee satisfaction and trust.

Speaking on the achievement, Pankaj Gupta, MD & CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance, said "Our growth story is powered by our people. This recognition reinforces what we've always believed - that a thriving workplace culture is a powerful enabler of long-term business performance. Our people are our biggest differentiator, and by fostering a purpose-driven, inclusive environment, we not only enhance employee engagement but also deliver stronger outcomes for our customers and stakeholders. At Pramerica Life, culture and business go hand in hand - and we're proud to see this alignment consistently recognised."

At the heart of Pramerica Life's success is its unwavering focus on its people. The company has embedded people first policies that place employee needs and aspirations at the forefront of decision-making. The organisation has fostered transparent communication channels, encouraging openness, collaboration, and mutual respect across all levels. Pramerica Life places well-being at the core of its employee engagement strategy. The company actively supports the mental, emotional, and physical health of its people through various initiatives that promote a balanced lifestyle and provide access to essential resources and support systems.

Through robust learning and development opportunities, the company enables its employees to continuously upskill and stay ahead in a fast-evolving industry landscape. Finally, Pramerica Life has cultivated a growth mindset culture that champions innovation, agility, and shared success. Employees are encouraged to take initiative, experiment, and collaborate to drive positive outcomes--making the workplace dynamic, forward-looking, and rewarding.

Commenting on the recognition, Sharad K Sharma, CHRO, Pramerica Life Insurance, said "The steady rise in our Trust Index Score tells a powerful story - one of intentional effort and tangible impact. It reflects our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where every individual feels truly valued, actively engaged and fully supported to bring their best selves to work. Building such a culture is not a one-time achievement but a continuous journey and we take pride in fostering a workplace where trust and collaboration drive organisational success."

Pramerica Life continues to raise industry standards by placing its employees at the forefront of its operations. Being recognised as a Great Place to Work highlights the company's exceptional workplace culture and solidifies its reputation as an employer of choice for ambitious professionals seeking career advancement in a supportive and high-growth environment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)