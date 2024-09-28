Pratikrut Collective and Designera's "Pop Meets Fusion: Reimagining Modern Culture" Premieres with Outstanding Success

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: The much-awaited "Pop Meets Fusion: Reimagining Modern Culture" exhibition officially opened on September 28, 2024, at the Designera Pop Art Gallery, drawing an enthusiastic and diverse audience. This exhibition marks a pioneering collaboration between Pratikrut Collective, known for its commitment to preserving Indian folk art, and Designera, India's first Pop Art Gallery. Together, they have created a unique platform that blends ancient Indian art traditions with the vibrant, modern elements of contemporary pop culture. Running until September 29th, 2024, this dynamic showcase is already being hailed as a cultural landmark. Founded by artist Pratiti Desai, Pratikrut Collective is dedicated to safeguarding ancient Indian art, particularly paintings with roots dating back to the 7th century. Reflecting on the opening preview night, Desai expressed, "We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible response to the opening preview night. To witness such a large and diverse gathering of art enthusiasts, united in their appreciation for both Indian heritage and modern creativity, is deeply rewarding. This event proves that art is a bridge between the past and present, fostering new conversations and connections."

The preview night, held on September 28th, 2024 was a resounding success. It was an evening of immersion in art, culture, and collaboration. The curators introduced the vibrant works of 25 artists, whose pieces brought the theme of "fusion" to life. The exhibition features an exciting mix of established and emerging artists, including Indian talents like Sanuj Birla, Aditi Nikam, and Hitesh G, alongside international names such as Fred Allard and Mr. Brainwash. The evening also included guided tours and interactive installations, offering guests an immersive experience that deepened their understanding of how traditional folk art intertwines with contemporary pop expressions.

Guests indulged in a curated grazing table by I'M WHOLESOME, enhancing the night's lively atmosphere of networking, art appreciation, and insightful dialogue. Attendees, including prominent artists, curators, and media representatives, celebrated the fusion of heritage and modern culture, highlighting the importance of preserving artistic traditions in today's rapidly evolving creative landscape.

Amrita Deora, Founder of Designera, expressed her excitement: "It feels truly amazing to be at the forefront of pioneering the pop art movement in India, especially as the first and only pop art gallery in the country. Introducing this bold and vibrant genre of art to a space where it has never been fully explored has been incredibly rewarding. We are beyond excited for the upcoming Pop Art Fusion exhibition, as it offers a fresh perspective by viewing pop art through an Indian lens for the very first time. This event will also shine a spotlight on some outstanding emerging artists, giving them the platform they deserve."

The exhibition will continue through September 29th, 2024, at Designera Pop Art Gallery, giving visitors a final opportunity to witness this creative dialogue between the traditional and the modern.

Pop Meets Fusion is proving to be an artistic triumph, engaging audiences and generating widespread acclaim. Don't miss the chance to experience the fusion of the past and the present in a vibrant, reimagined context.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)