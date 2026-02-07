Pressstonic Engineering Secures Rs 115 Cr Mumbai Metro Contract from Titagarh Rail Systems

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Pressstonic Engineering Limited has secured a major contract worth ₹115.09 crore from Titagarh Rail Systems Limited for the Mumbai Metro project, marking a significant milestone in the company's growing presence in India's urban rail infrastructure segment.

The order has been awarded for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of saloon interior parts for 240 metro cars, to be deployed on Mumbai Metro Lines 5 and 6, according to a regulatory disclosure filed with the National Stock Exchange of India under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The tentative execution timeline for the project is scheduled from May 2026 to November 2028, providing long-term revenue visibility and strengthening Pressstonic's order book over the next three financial years.

Strengthening Order Book and Market Position

The contract is expected to materially enhance Pressstonic Engineering's order backlog and reinforce its positioning as a key supplier of specialized components for large-scale rail and metro projects. The company stated that the order aligns with its ongoing operations and capabilities in delivering high-quality engineered solutions to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the global rail segment.

Industry analysts note that sustained investments in metro rail networks across Indian cities are creating strong demand for domestic engineering and manufacturing players with proven execution capabilities.

Expanding Footprint in Urban Rail Infrastructure

Titagarh Rail Systems, a leading player in rolling stock manufacturing, has been actively involved in multiple metro and rail projects across India. The latest contract underscores Pressstonic Engineering's growing role within the metro supply chain, particularly in interior systems critical to passenger safety, comfort, and durability.

The company confirmed that the order has been awarded in the normal course of business and does not involve any related-party transactions.

With India accelerating investments in mass rapid transit systems, the contract positions Pressstonic Engineering to benefit from long-term infrastructure-led growth while enhancing its credibility with marquee rail OEMs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)