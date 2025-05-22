Prestige Group Joins Forces With Aurm to Offer AI-Powered Safe Deposit Lockers in Residential Projects

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22: Prestige Group, one of India's leading real estate developers, has announced a pioneering partnership with Aurm, India's premier safe deposit locker company. As part of this forward-thinking collaboration, all upcoming residential projects by Prestige Group will feature in-community, state-of-the-art safe deposit lockers, providing residents a new-age alternative to traditional bank lockers.

Gated communities have evolved far beyond mere residential spaces, becoming self-sustained ecosystems that seamlessly integrate luxury, convenience, and security. Prestige Group has long been a pioneer in redefining affluent living, consistently introducing innovations that elevate the residential experience. From world-class amenities to cutting-edge technology, Prestige has set new standards in urban living, where comfort and security go hand in hand.

Now, taking this vision a step further, Prestige Group is introducing Aurm's military-grade safe deposit lockers as a first-of-its-kind amenity within its communities. With only 6 million bank lockers available across India, secure storage remains a pressing concern for urban residents. By integrating this futuristic, AI-powered security solution, Prestige is once again reshaping the landscape of luxury living, offering residents the peace of mind that comes with bank-level protection right within their community.

These state-of-the-art vaults, built with reinforced steel and concrete, feature advanced surveillance, intrusion detection, and biometric authentication, offering unmatched security for valuables. This ground breaking initiative reaffirms Prestige Group's commitment to creating future-ready living environments where safety is seamlessly woven into the fabric of everyday life.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group: "At Prestige, our mission has always been to elevate the standard of living by integrating innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our residents. Partnering with Aurm allows us to offer a critical amenity that addresses the growing demand for secure storage, reinforcing our commitment to creating future-ready living environments."

With 24/7 accessibility, comprehensive insurance coverage and a flexible subscription-based leasing model, this exclusive amenity offers Prestige residents a first-of-its-kind, hassle-free solution for secure storage, bringing the convenience of a bank locker to the comfort of their own homes with military grade safety and security protocols.

Vijay Arisetty, Co-founder, Aurm: "With the increasing challenges in accessing traditional bank lockers, our partnership with Prestige Group ensures that residents have immediate, secure, and easily accessible storage solutions right where they live. We are excited to be part of this transformation in modern living."

About Prestige Group

Founded in 1986, Prestige Group is a leading real estate developer based in Bangalore, India. With a diverse portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and leisure segments, Prestige has completed over 250 projects across major cities in India, including Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. The group is renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

About Aurm

Aurm is India's premier safe deposit locker company, redefining personal safekeeping for a new generation of urban residents. Founded in April 2023, Aurm combines advanced technology with community-centric placement, offering 24/7 accessible lockers equipped with military-grade security features and a robust insurance coverage to deliver a seamless and elevated experience. By moving beyond traditional bank locker models, Aurm offers unprecedented access and convenience--without compromising on sophistication or trust. With a growing presence across premium residential communities, Aurm is building the future of intelligent, lifestyle-integrated wealth protection. For more information, visit www.aurm.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)