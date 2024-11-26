Presto Group to Host Asia's First Quality Conclave on 30th November 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 26: Presto Group is proud to initiate the India Quality Conclave 2024. Scheduled to take place on Nov 30th at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi. This exclusive gathering is a transformative platform for quality heads and industry leaders from the packaging, FMCG, and beverage sectors.

The conclave will focus on key aspects of quality improvement, including cutting-edge technologies, regulatory updates, and sustainable practices. Attendees will gain insights on reducing costs, boosting productivity, and achieving seamless audit compliance.

Event Highlights:

* Improving Product Quality and Reducing Costs: Practical strategies for achieving excellence without compromising profitability.

* Boosting QC Team Productivity: Exclusive sessions to supercharge efficiency in quality control.

* Guidelines for Hassle-Free Audits: Step-by-step tips to ensure smooth regulatory compliance.

* Success Stories and Innovations: Case studies and testimonials highlighting groundbreaking achievements in quality management.

The event also features a prestigious awards ceremony to celebrate excellence and a book launch focused on packaging best practices. The conclave is expected to attract professionals and decision-makers from diverse industries, including packaging, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and more. With a focus on actionable insights and collaborative growth, the event is geared to set a new benchmark for quality innovation in Asia.

Speaking about the initiative, Vishal Malhotra, Director of Presto Stantest Pvt Ltd, said, "Hosting Asia's first Quality Conclave underscores our commitment to fostering a culture of quality excellence. This platform will serve as a catalyst for change, helping industries embrace cutting-edge practices and align with Presto's vision of 'India Ko Quality Mein Jitana Hai."

Why Attend?

This conclave is a golden opportunity for professionals to:

* Learn proven strategies to minimize defects and enhance production yields.

* Keynote speeches by Mr. Vishal Malhotra and Mr. Gaurav Malhotra

* Discussion on Emerging trends, Case Studies and Regulatory requirements.

* Network and panel discussions with Packaging, FMCG, Pharma professionals.

* Exclusive Book launch - 'Perfecting the Bottle Code'.

* Drive business growth through actionable insights and innovative practices.

Event Details:

Website: www.prestogroup.com

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM (Local Time)

Venue: Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla, an IHG Hotel

Address: Plot No. 1, Community Centre, Phase - 1, Okhla, New Delhi, Delhi 110020, India

Registration: https://qualityconclave.com/

