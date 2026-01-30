Primus Senior Living Announces 'Primus Lifestyle Private Limited' as Umbrella Entity to Deliver Holistic 55+ Lifestyle and Wellness Solutions

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30: Primus Senior Living has announced the launch of Primus Lifestyle Private Limited (PLPL), an umbrella legal entity created to house and scale multiple service verticals under the Primus brand. The move signals the company's evolution from a residential senior living operator to a broader, service-led platform focused on enhancing the quality of life for India's growing 55+ demographic.

While Primus Senior Living will continue to develop and operate purpose-built residential communities with integrated care and hospitality, Primus Lifestyle will extend the brand's reach beyond real estate to deliver lifestyle, wellness, and engagement solutions across multiple touchpoints--both within communities and for the wider senior population.

Primus Lifestyle is anchored in the belief that ageing can be positively influenced through preventive care, active living, and meaningful social engagement. The platform is designed for urban adults and seniors seeking a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem that blends convenience, wellbeing, and community rather than just housing.

Under the new entity, the brand will introduce a curated mix of offerings including concierge and hospitality services, preventive health and fitness programs, social and community engagement initiatives, as well as learning and travel experiences. These services aim to promote independence, extend healthy years, and foster active, socially connected living.

The launch comes amid a significant demographic shift in India, where increasing life expectancy and changing retirement aspirations are driving demand for structured lifestyle and wellness solutions for older adults. Existing Primus residents will gain access to a wider portfolio of services, while customers and partners will benefit from a unified brand delivering consistent quality across experiences.

In the near term, Primus Lifestyle will focus on strengthening its service ecosystem and deepening engagement within the existing Primus network. Over the long term, the company plans to expand into new geographies, introduce additional lifestyle verticals, and build strategic partnerships to serve seniors across multiple life stages.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Adarsh Narahari, Founder & Managing Director, Primus Senior Living, said, "Primus Lifestyle reflects our vision of moving beyond senior housing to building a comprehensive ecosystem that supports active, healthy and fulfilling later years. As longevity increases, the need is not just for homes, but for services and experiences that enhance independence, wellbeing and social connection. This new structure enables us to innovate faster and deliver meaningful impact across the 55+ segment."

Primus Lifestyle differentiates itself through a service-first, human-centric model that integrates homes, care, community and curated experiences, supported by technology-enabled personalisation and a strong emphasis on preventive healthcare. Backed by investors including Nikhil Kamath and General Catalyst, the brand aims to set new benchmarks in India's evolving senior lifestyle sector.

About Primus

Primus is a senior living experience provider operating on the pillars of passionate people, compassionate care, robust processes, and intuitive technology. Established in 2013, Primus specializes in providing dignified, independent, and secure living arrangements for seniors.

With our continued focus on quality and innovation, Primus has become a trusted leader in India's burgeoning senior living housing segment, delivering unparalleled happiness to elders over the past decade. Across all our projects, we focus on 'active aging' and improving the 'health span' for seniors. Besides curating premium senior living facilities, we also create intergenerational communities where people from different generations come together to live in harmony and close proximity, without compromising their privacy and freedom.

Website: www.primuslife.in

