PrintWeek Awards 2025: Manipal Wins Top Honour, Full Winners List Revealed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Ocotber 15: The 15th edition of the PrintWeek Awards 2025 celebrated the finest achievements in India's print, publishing and packaging industry at a grand awards night hosted by Haymarket Media India. The evening brought together industry leaders, innovators and creative minds to honour outstanding performance, quality and sustainable innovation across the country's most dynamic printing businesses.

In his opening address, Ashish Bhushan, Country Head - India, Haymarket Media, set the tone for the evening by applauding the innovation, collaboration and resilience that define the Indian print and packaging community. "We come together not only to celebrate achievements but also the spirit of innovation and collaboration that drives our industry forward," said Bhushan. "This year, we received entries from more than 100 companies and over 1,000 print samples, proof that print in India continues to raise benchmarks in R & D, sustainability and technology. Our goal at Haymarket Media India is to create a stronger voice for the industry through knowledge-sharing and meaningful collaborations."

Bhushan also announced new initiatives for 2025, including the Year of the Printed Book in partnership with Bindwel, a nationwide celebration of India's book printing community, and an upcoming label industry project led by WhatPackaging? magazine. Both initiatives aim to highlight excellence and strengthen industry engagement throughout the year.

The biggest winners of the evening were Letra Graphix and Brilliant Printers, each taking home three awards across diverse categories.

Letra Graphix shone across digital and packaging segments, winning Digital Printer of the Year, Label Printer of the Year (both joint wins), and Packaging Converter of the Year - Pharma. Brilliant Printers matched this feat with wins for Book Education Company of the Year, Book Printer of the Year - Education (joint), and Green Company of the Year - Large (joint), earning praise for quality, sustainability and forward-thinking innovation.

Manipal Technologies clinched the top honour, PrintWeek Company of the Year, and also won Book Printer of the Year - Specialty and Trade. Accepting the award, the Manipal Technologies team said, "It's been an incredible 25 years in print. The recognition we receive today is a testament to our team's commitment to creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. These are exciting times, full of innovation and change, and we're proud to be part of this evolving journey."

Other key winners included Parksons Packaging, Printmann Group, Parakh Flexipacks, Khetan Corrucase, Replika Press, and Silverpoint Press. CDC Printers was named Factory of the Year, while ITC Packaging and Printing Business earned Customer Service Company of the Year. Prachi Jain from IIT Roorkee was recognised as Student of the Year for her research on scalable bio-based packaging.

In a first for the Awards, PrintWeek introduced knowledge-sharing sessions as part of the celebration, an initiative aimed at fostering dialogue and learning among industry leaders. Bhushan noted that these new formats mark a shift from a traditional awards night to a more holistic industry platform "a celebration of excellence, exchange and evolution."

The PrintWeek Awards 2025 reaffirmed that India's print and packaging industry continues to grow as a global benchmark of creativity, craftsmanship and sustainable innovation, proving once again that the power of print remains timeless.

PrintWeek is a nationwide title that covers issues and news of the Indian print industry. PrintWeek has a print run of 11,000+ which is delivered to print professionals in more than 350 cities across India. Every month, PrintWeek gives its readers new insights into today's printing topics ranging from commercial printing, sheetfed, web offset, digital, inkjet and outdoor. Added to this is an eclectic collection of original and thought-provoking features spanning topics from fine art production to print's most colourful characters along with profiles of industries and key print cities, and individuals who have had a profound effect on the Indian print community.

