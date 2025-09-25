Prismic Reflections® Unveils New Website to Mark 23 Years of Design Leadership in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: Prismic Reflections®, a principal-led, award-winning UX design studio in India, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. For over 23 years, the studio has partnered with ambitious companies across 20+ industries - from Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Healthtech, Energy & Utility to Consumer Brands - helping them solve high-stakes business challenges through strategic design.

The refreshed platform is more than a digital update; it is a celebration of Prismic Reflections' two-decade-long journey of design innovation. It showcases the studio's diverse work on digital products, AI platforms, enterprise apps, and marketing websites that not only delight customers but also drive measurable business growth. The new site reinforces the company's positioning as a trusted design partner for funded startups, corporates, and Fortune 500 brands worldwide.

From Bootstrapped Beginnings to Trusted Name in Design

Founded by two passionate friends, Swarup and Vishal, Prismic Reflections has grown from a modest, bootstrapped venture into one of India's most respected design studios. What started as a creative experiment has transformed into a company known for its ability to blend strategy, creativity, and innovation into every project.

Over the years, the studio has partnered with 100+ clients, won 12+ awards, and consistently delivered solutions for businesses navigating the challenges of digital transformation. From reimagining enterprise workflows to modernizing legacy platforms, their portfolio reflects both depth and versatility.

"It's been nothing less than a roller coaster of experiments, setbacks, and breakthroughs. Every project has taught us not just how to design better, but how to build the business of design," said Swarup, Co-Founder of Prismic Reflections®.

Why a New Website Now?

The newly launched website is designed to be fresh, bold, and future-ready, echoing how the studio has evolved to meet the rapidly changing needs of modern businesses. Beyond simply showcasing its award-winning portfolio, the platform highlights new-age services that today's organizations demand, including:

-AI-First Design for speed, scalability, and intelligent experiences.

-UI Engineering to turn world-class design into robust front-end execution.

-Staff Augmentation with dedicated design experts for agile scaling.

-Low-Code & No-Code Development to accelerate delivery with efficiency.

-Strategic Design Consulting for businesses seeking design maturity.

"This redesign is not just a facelift - it's a reflection of our growth, our craft, and the future we're building with our clients. The look may have changed, but the soul remains the same," added Vishal, Co-Founder of Prismic Reflections®.

A Differentiator in India's Competitive Design Landscape

What makes Prismic Reflections® stand out is its unique mix of founder-level thinking, principal-led partnerships, and outcome-driven design. Unlike many studios that focus only on visuals, Prismic ties every design decision to business outcomes, customer behavior, and growth metrics.

This approach has allowed the studio to modernize legacy systems, design scalable digital platforms, and craft brand identities that resonate across cultures and markets. Whether working with funded startups or Fortune 500 enterprises, Prismic brings both speed and strategic depth to every collaboration.

Principles That Endure

At its core, the studio continues to be guided by timeless principles: commitment, ownership, transparency, and building lasting relationships. These values, coupled with a strong appetite for innovation and adaptability, have enabled Prismic Reflections® to stay relevant across decades of technological and cultural change.

By embracing both human empathy and emerging technologies like AI, the studio positions itself as one of India's most reliable partners for organizations seeking design maturity and future-ready digital experiences.

Explore the New Face of Prismic Reflections®

The new website is now live at www.prismicreflections.com. Visitors can explore the studio's latest portfolio, expanded services, and insights into how design, when powered by strategy and AI, can unlock business growth, enhance customer delight, and build stronger brands.

With this launch, Prismic Reflections® reaffirms its promise: to keep pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and walking the extra mile for every client it partners with.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)