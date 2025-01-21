Priti Singh's Charmbelleza Cosmetics shines as a Made in India brand, offering conscious cosmetics

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 21: Only a handful of brands and businesses today have reached the forefront of their respective niches and have stood unique from the rest. Ever wondered what could be the reasons helping these brands shine brighter than others in usually competitive business markets? Among a myriad of reasons, one factor that has remained a defining factor for success for many is the brand's authenticity. Priti Singh, a founder, beautypreneur, and the heart and soul behind the brand Charmbelleza Cosmetics says, "When you build your brand from the ground up and infuse in its honesty and authenticity, you feel confident that it will reach most people across demographics and resonate with them well enough to inspire them to buy those products."

At Charmbelleza Cosmetics, Priti Singh and her team of passionate professionals are dedicated to revolutionising people's beauty routines with 100% vegetarian and cruelty-free products. The brand has grown as a beauty brand designed specifically for the modern millennial woman and has excelled in delivering long-wear makeup and effective skincare solutions that exceed expectations. Silk foundation, banana powder, magic drops, lipstick, silicon primer, dual eye shadow, or liquid eyeliner, Charmbelleza Cosmetics offers it all at cost-effective prices.

Charmbelleza Cosmetics offers products for lips(lipsticks), eyes (eyeshadow and eyeliner), face (foundation, primer, drop, and powder), combos and many more. The brand has been making a lot of noise in the cosmetics sector as a made-in-India brand because it is 100% vegetarian and cruelty-free, with long-lasting formulas free from parabens and sulfates, inclusive and trend-driven, and authentic and distinctive. The website's interface is also quite easy to understand.

Speaking about what ignited the fire within her to start a brand like Charmbelleza Cosmetics, Priti Singh said, "I saw a gap in the beauty industry when I noticed more and more brands only offering unsafe and chemically-driven products. I felt the need to break this industry pattern and offer people something that could work on their skin while being safe. This ignited the fire within me to start something as meaningful as Charmbelleza Cosmetics, offering safe, vegan and natural products made in India for all types of people."

Recalling the challenges, she said how they worked on a salary basis and gathered some money to start a couple of businesses, such as a unisex salon and a mobile cover online website; however, nothing worked for them. Later, finding purpose in the beauty and cosmetics world changed their perspective as they realised most of the products were sourced from China and other countries in India. This inspired them to start selling Indian cosmetics, fully vegan at a nominal cost, emphasising Indians using an Indian brand.

Offering Indian and vegan products at affordable rates, Charmbelleza Cosmetics has already created quite a buzz in the industry. Priti Singh, the founder, aims to see the brand at the top, competing with others in the industry. Charmbelleza shines as a perfect made-in-India cosmetics brand where luxury meets accessibility and affordability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)