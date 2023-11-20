Prochant India's Strategic Growth: Unveiling New Operations in Trivandrum

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20: Prochant India Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Prochant Healthcare US, is a technology and platform-led US revenue cycle company with 20 years of medical billing excellence is excited to announce the expansion of its operations with a new facility in Trivandrum. The state-of-the-art global capability center, located at Embassy Taurus Techzone, Technopark, will allow Prochant to better serve its growing clientele and meet the increasing demand for its global services.

The expansion is a testament to the company's growth and its ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality products and services to our clients, says Mathew Mammen, CEO and President. The Trivandrum capability center will be home to a diverse team of locally sourced talented professionals, making a significant difference to our deep purpose of making our healthcare providers amazing globally. Prochant is intensely committed to creating a positive and enriched work environment and contributing to the local economy by creating enormous job opportunities. Its best-in-class tech-led training and coaching create deep domain expertise with locally hired fresh and lateral talent.

Prochant has several capability centers in southern India and has added more than a million square feet to its real estate footprint in the last few years, with more than 2300 talented revenue cycle professionals. With a CAGR of more than 40 per cent, it is emerging as a strong leader in the entire US revenue cycle space and is keenly looking to acquire talent and capacity in pan-India and southeast Asia. For more information about Prochant and the new Trivandrum office, please visit our website at http://www.prochant.com/india.

Prochant is an Inc. 5000 honouree and one of the fastest-growing home-based revenue cycle companies headquartered in the US, with a vision to disrupt cost, time to collect, and revenue cycle yield. Our energies are undeterred in solving the revenue cycle's toughest problems, beating benchmarks in YoY growth on the continuum.

