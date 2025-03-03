Prodapt Announces Telco AI Factory on ServiceNow to Power Enterprise Productivity

BusinessWire India

Barcelona [Spain] / Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3: Prodapt, a leading provider of consulting, business reengineering, and managed services for the telecom and technology industry, today announced AI agents built on the ServiceNow platform for enterprises to maximize productivity and accelerate business transformation.

With the trusted, unified ServiceNow platform, Telcos and Technology enterprises can seamlessly connect systems, tasks, and departments --activating enterprise-wide intelligence. Prodapt has begun developing custom AI agents on the ServiceNow platform, starting with the Customer Churn Prediction Agent, now available on the ServiceNow store. With deep industry expertise, data engineering and ServiceNow integration strengths, Prodapt will superscale development of agents across Telecom Service Management (TSM), Sales & Order Management for Telecom (SOMT), and more ServiceNow modules.

"We are thrilled to announce our AI Agents built on the ServiceNow platform," said Rajiv Papneja, CTO of Prodapt. "ServiceNow is redefining enterprise AI with its AI Agent control tower and AI Agent Orchestrator, turning AI from automation into true orchestration. Built on the ServiceNow platform, our AI Agents will help telcos move from AI experimentation to real impact--streamlining workflows, accelerating decision-making, and delivering business outcomes at scale."

"ServiceNow and Prodapt are working together to revolutionize AI-driven transformation in the telecommunications industry," said Michael Park, senior vice president and global head of AI GTM at ServiceNow. "By leveraging the robust capabilities of the ServiceNow platform alongside Prodapt's extensive industry expertise, we are delivering innovative Agentic AI solutions that seamlessly integrate and automate workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and drive significant business outcomes."

Prodapt is the largest specialized player in the Connectedness industry. As an AI-first strategic technology partner, Prodapt provides consulting, business reengineering, and managed services for the largest telecom and tech enterprises building networks and digital experiences of tomorrow. Prodapt has been recognized by Gartner as a Large, Telecom-Native, Regional IT Service Provider.

Connecting 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices across the globe, Prodapt's clients include Google, Amazon, SoftBank, PayPal, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Adtran, Samsung, and many more.

A "Great Place To Work® Certified™" company, Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts in 30+ countries. Prodapt is part of the 130-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 32,000 people across 80+ locations globally.

