Professional Automotives Signs a Deal With Netradyne to Enhance Safety and Efficiency in the Car-Transport Segment

BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 7: Netradyne, a global provider of AI-powered fleet and driver safety solutions, announced that Professional Automotives, a key player in India's car transport ecosystem with more than 900 trucks, has adopted Netradyne's vision-based driver and fleet safety technology--Driver*i. This strategic move aims to elevate safety standards and operational efficiency across Professional Automotives' fleet.

Renowned for its on-time delivery, end-to-end transportation services, and commitment to driver welfare, Professional Automotives is at the forefront of adopting innovative solutions to enhance its operations. The integration of Netradyne's technology reflects the company's dedication to delivering quality and reliability to its partners while ensuring safer roads and optimized logistics.

"At Professional Automotives, we are constantly exploring ways to enhance our logistics solutions while ensuring the safety and well-being of our drivers," said Lavanya Agarwal, COO, Professional Automotives. "As the car-transport provider of choice for India's top brands like Maruti Suzuki, Ford, Kia, Honda, and Jeep--we are required to maintain impeccable standards in delivery and safety. Driver*i's advanced AI capabilities, including real-time behavior monitoring, driver coaching and data-driven insights, gives us confidence in ensuring the highest standards of service while optimizing fleet efficiency."

Netradyne's Driver*i platform uses cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics to provide comprehensive monitoring and actionable insights into driver behavior. The technology analyzes 100% of driving time, addressing critical safety issues such as overspeeding, distracted driving, and driver fatigue. By equipping drivers with real-time coaching tools and offering fleet managers detailed performance reports, Driver*i helps reduce risks, improve efficiency, recognize drivers for their positive driving, and ensure seamless operations.

"Professional Automotives' decision to integrate Netradyne's AI technology demonstrates its leadership in setting higher benchmarks for the car transport industry," said Amit Kumar, Senior Director, Netradyne. "With Driver*i, Professional Automotives reinforces its reputation as a safety-focused and innovative service provider, ensuring secure and efficient vehicle transport across India."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)