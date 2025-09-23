Prolifics Strengthens Global SAP Capabilities with Castaliaz Acquisition

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23: Prolifics, a global digital transformation leader with over four decades of innovation, today announced the acquisition of Castaliaz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a premier SAP Gold Partner that has its delivery centers in Mumbai & Bengaluru with deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA, certified delivery operations, and a robust presence in the Indian enterprise landscape. This strategic move marks a significant leap in Prolifics' SAP growth ambitions, positioning the organization as a full-spectrum SAP powerhouse prepared to deliver at scale to enterprises worldwide.

Through this acquisition, Prolifics integrates Castaliaz's proven delivery capabilities, anchored by more than 140 SAP specialists and a portfolio of over 30 successful S/4HANA transformations and 60+ maintenance engagements into its global operations. Castaliaz's long-standing SAP certifications, including S/4HANA solution credentials, further solidify the combined firm's standing as a comprehensive partner for enterprise modernization. The acquisition is set to unlock rapid growth across the SAP lifecycle, expanding beyond implementation into managed services, while connecting Indian delivery centers to Prolifics' international client base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Satya Bolli, Managing Director of Prolifics, emphasized the broader vision behind the acquisition: "Prolifics has guided enterprises through the most complex phases of technology evolution. Castaliaz strengthens our ability to deliver SAP programs at scale, embedding our AI-powered testing frameworks across the full SAP lifecycle. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with expansion plans into the Indian market."

Echoing this sentiment, Ivan Noronha, Co-founder and Director of Castaliaz, highlighted the value this brings to enterprise customers: "Castaliaz was founded on the belief that businesses shouldn't just run SAP, they should thrive on it. Now, as part of Prolifics, we're helping customers across industries modernize faster, from SAP ECC to S/4HANA, through to SAP Cloud ERP, Private Cloud, SAP Cloud ERP (SAP Public cloud), SAP Business Technology Platform, supported by certified delivery. Our ability to scale globally while maintaining delivery excellence in India offers transformative value to clients old and new."

With this acquisition, Prolifics gains immediate access to Castaliaz's industry-proven accelerators designed for sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and jewelry, including ready-made solutions like Castalife, Castachem, and Castashine. These solutions, coupled with essential add-ons such as barcode integration, gate entry automation, and digital compliance tools, dramatically reduce time to value and implementation risk for clients seeking fast, scalable transformation.

The integration also creates a unique opportunity to combine Castaliaz's SAP delivery strengths with Prolifics' expertise in AI, data engineering, governance, and quality assurance. This unified value proposition offers clients a single, strategic partner capable of supporting secure, AI-ready SAP estates fully aligned with Industry 4.0 imperatives. Moreover, the merged team now delivers not only project-based work but also ongoing managed services and continuous improvement initiatives, ensuring that enterprise systems evolve alongside market needs.

Indian enterprises stand to benefit significantly from this development. With expanded Centers of Excellence in Mumbai and Bengaluru, Prolifics now offers highly scalable, certified SAP delivery grounded in local expertise. Indian clients gain a stronger partner to accelerate RISE with SAP and S/4HANA journeys, whether through greenfield, brownfield, or hybrid transformation approaches. Additionally, the combined team offers seamless digital compliance capabilities, embedding India-specific mandates such as GST, e-Invoicing, and e-Way Bill directly into core SAP processes.

The acquisition enhances capabilities across operations-intensive industries such as life sciences, retail, and manufacturing. Clients in these sectors can now access fully digitized shop floor solutions, including MES and LIMS integrations, validated processes for packaging, labeling, and stability studies, and enterprise-wide traceability enabled through pervasive barcoding, all designed to drive throughput, quality, and audit-readiness.

With this acquisition, Prolifics reaffirms its commitment to building deep, scalable expertise in enterprise platforms while delivering measurable business outcomes through innovation, reliability, and trusted partnerships.

About Prolifics

Prolifics, founded in 1978, is a global digital engineering and technology consulting firm that helps businesses with their digital transformation journeys, specializing in areas like Data & AI, cloud, integration, automation, and testing. Today, the company supports clients across four core industries - Healthcare & Life Sciences, Banking and Financial Services, Retail and Manufacturing, and Energy & Utilities. With more than 2,000 professionals across 10 strategic locations, Prolifics delivers tailored solutions in areas such as AI/ML, MLOps, real-time analytics, intelligent automation, hybrid cloud platforms, and next-gen enterprise modernization. In the recent past, the company's strategic acquisitions in Data Analytics and Salesforce in North America, together with Red Hat and Testing excellence in the UK, have significantly strengthened its expertise in analytics, quality engineering, open-source modernization, and Salesforce.

About Castaliaz

Castaliaz, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mumbai, has long been recognized for its ability to deliver complex, business-critical SAP programs for both mid-market and large enterprises. With end-to-end lifecycle services including RISE with SAP, cloud hosting, BTP implementations, and SAP Digital Compliance, Castaliaz has served more than 50+ clients across industries. Signature projects include S/4HANA transformation for Large Pharmaceuticals company and digital transformation from ECC-to-S/4HANA for Large Winery company in Nashik, India, underscoring its strength in delivering results in high-stakes environments.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779489/Satya_Bolli_CMD_Prolifics.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779492/Prolifics_Castaliaz_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)