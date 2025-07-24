Promises Take Center Stage in Canara HSBC Life Insurance's New Campaign Featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 24: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited ("Canara HSBC Life Insurance") today announced the launch of its new brand campaign featuring the real-life couple, cricket legend Jasprit Bumrah and media personality Sanjana Ganesan. The campaign reinforces the company's aim to feature as a trusted partner in fulfilling life's long-term promises and marks the next chapter in this partnership through a high-impact 360° marketing rollout.

* New Campaign Celebrates the Power of Promises in Life and Legacy

Rooted in the brand's philosophy of being a 'Promises ka Partner', the campaign features two engaging films that highlight deeply personal reflections between Jasprit and Sanjana. The campaign films portray promises not just as words, but as enduring commitments that shape families, futures, and legacies.

In the TVC, Jasprit contemplates the fleeting nature of fame and how the value of personal commitments, particularly those made to a life partner, stay strong. Sanjana's presence in the narrative offers emotional balance and connection, underscoring the power of mutual support in long-term planning.

Both narratives are anchored in authenticity, trust, and emotional foresight- values that align closely with Canara HSBC Life Insurance's aim in helping individuals plan and protect their futures.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Rishi Mathur, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Distribution Officer- Alternate Channels, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said: "At Canara HSBC Life Insurance our aim is to engage audiences with stories that reflect real-life aspirations and move beyond transactional conversations around insurance. Jasprit and Sanjana bring this to life beautifully, not just as public figures, but as a couple navigating life's promises together. Through this campaign, we continue to strengthen our commitment to being a dependable partner in those promises."

Jasprit Bumrah, while commenting on the campaign launch, said, "Canara HSBC Life Insurance's philosophy of being a 'Promises ka Partner' resonates with me on a personal level. In both cricket and life, it's the long-term commitments, ones made quietly and upheld consistently, that truly define you. The films reflect this idea, showing how promises made to loved ones are not just emotional in nature, but foundational to a future that is secure. It's a message I believe in deeply."

Shoojit Sircar, Director of the brand films, said, "It was really great to work with Jasprit and Sanjana, it was lovely to bring out a side of their relationship, their partnership which hasn't been seen before. I think with these films we were able to showcase the brand promise in a very simple and charming way. What made this possible was the brand's clarity and their trust in the process. Working with Canara HSBC Life Insurance & Pravis felt less like a usual campaign and more like a lovely partnership."

Targeted at young couples, modern families, and financially aware individuals, the campaign is built around insurance as a tool for empowerment rather than fear. It will be rolled out across TV, digital, social media, and other platforms as part of a multi-touchpoint strategy. The creative team behind the campaign is Gurgaon based, PRAVIS consulting.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance:

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited. Punjab National Bank is also a shareholder of the Company. As a bancassurance led insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and more than 100 branch offices as of March 2025, pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For more than 17 years now, the Company sells and services customers through multiple channels and well diversified network of Canara Bank and the Indian branch of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in multiple cities across the country. The Company has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group space comprising of life, health, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks, digital, and direct field force.

With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, the Company intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated April 28, 2025 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). The DRHP is available on the website of the Company at www.canarahsbclife.com/investor-relations/offer-documents , the SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in , the website of National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com and the website of BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and the respective websites of the Lead Managers at www.sbicaps.com , www.bnpparibas.co.in , www.business.hsbc.co.in , www.jmfl.com and www.motilaloswal.com .

Investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk. For details, potential investors should refer to the RHP which may be filed with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi, in the future, including the section titled "Risk Factors". Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP filed with the SEBI, but should instead rely only on the RHP, in making any investment decision.

The equity shares proposed to be offered in the initial public offering may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

