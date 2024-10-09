Pulse Ka Pandal: DS Group Unites Four Festivals on a Single Platform

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 9: Pass Pass Pulse, India's favourite candy with a tangy twist, from the stable of the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate is set to bring the joy of festivities from every corner of India with its latest 'Pulse Ka Pandal' campaign. Pulse Ka Pandal is a signature annual campaign from the brand, celebrating the festive season with a uniquely tangy flair. This year, the innovative initiative will feature a microsite where users can immerse themselves in the cultural richness of our diverse festivals. From the energetic celebrations of Garba in the West to the vibrant Ramleela in the North, and the spirited Mysore Mela in the South to the lively Durga Puja in the East, Pulse Ka Pandal is making it possible for everyone to participate in the essence of these traditional festivities digitally. The microsite offers four irresistible activities, from interactive AR filters to gamified experiences, each designed to celebrate a specific festival.

For Garba, participants can snap selfies and create reels with Pulse Candy's Garba pandal AR filter to share their festive spirit. For Ramleela enthusiasts, there's a thrilling game where players must dodge arrows while collecting Pulse candies. In Mysore Mela, players will race against time to arrange products quickly based on a final frame. Lastly, for Durga Puja, participants can select the colours for the Durga pandal and create their personalised greeting cards to send to loved ones.

Speaking about the campaign, Ashish Bhargava, General Manager, Marketing, Confectionery, DS Group said, "Over the years, Pulse Ka Pandal has established itself as an integral part of India's festive landscape, resonating with the diverse cultures and traditions across the country. This year, we are thrilled to introduce, for the first time, a single platform where participants can engage in four different festivals with excitement and interaction. By incorporating interactive activities, we aim to enhance the festive experience while remaining true to our roots and the vibrant spirit of Indian festivals."

To further engage the audience, the microsite will enable the participants to win exciting online gift vouchers.

Pass Pass Pulse, the candy from DS Group, has dominated the hard-boiled candy market since its launch in 2015, maintaining its position as the No. 1 hard-boiled candy brand in India for the last three consecutive years. www.pulsekapandal.in.

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L'Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, The Namah in Nainital and Jim Corbett, Radisson Individuals, are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O & M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

For more details, log onto www.dsgroup.com.

