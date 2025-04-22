PW Celebrates Student Success in JEE Main 2025, Five students secure spots in National Top Rankers

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22: Students of the education company, PhysicsWallah (PW), have secured five spots in the top All India Ranks under 100 and three students got a 100-percentile score at the recently announced results of the JEE Main 2025 Exam. Among the top rankers were Shiven Toshniwal (AIR 9) from Gujarat, Saurav (AIR 12) from Uttar Pradesh and Archisman Nandy (AIR 13) from West Bengal, who also topped their respective states. Additionally, Mohit Agrawal (AIR 90) and Thrayambhakesh H (AIR 92) featured among the top 100 rankers nationwide.

Amongst the five state top rankers, including three students mentioned above, PW students Ishant Verma from Mizoram and Pranay Kumar Roy from Arunachal Pradesh, also topped their respective states.

Several PW students have also obtained ranks under AIR 100 in various individual categories. These include Sugam Kumar Thakur (AIR 1 - GEN-EWS-PwBD), Varnit Vishwakarma (AIR 1 - OBC-NCL-PwBD), Utkarsh Rawat (AIR 22 - SC), Saksham Jha (AIR 45 - GEN-EWS), Sahil Akash (AIR 54 - OBC-NCL), Sheth Het Sachin (AIR 63 - Gen-EWS), Jay Navin Bawaskar (AIR 70 - SC), Dhruv H Vadodaria (AIR 76 - Gen-EWS), Aditya Raj (AIR 80 - OBC-NCL), Manish Kataria (AIR 88 - SC), and Manish Kumar Meena (AIR 95 - ST).

The results reflect PhysicsWallah's approach to education, combined with digital and physical platforms to offer an effective learning experience. These students were part of PW learning programs such as the online batches Lakshya and Prayas, as well as offline centres such as Vidyapeeth and hybrid centres such as Pathshala in certain states, i.e. Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Alakh Pandey, Teacher, Founder & CEO, PhysicsWallah (PW) said, "Congratulations to all students who performed well in the JEE Main 2025. Your dedication and hard work is commendable. Whether you met your expectations or fell short, remember this is just one step in your journey. Try to learn from your mistakes and keep moving forward. Every effort you make adds up. Try to stay disciplined, curious, and most importantly, try to believe in yourself. We are proud of you and will guide you in your next chapter."

With the completion of JEE Main Session 2 in April 2025, PW reaffirms its attempt towards being a companion in the student's academic journey. Initiatives like Kattar JEE Advanced, a free comprehensive series available on YouTube is trying to help these aspirants with accessible, and quality content. PW is trying to make education accessible to all and supports students at every step toward their goals.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

