QRC Leads Global Cybersecurity Dialogue at its Grand Flagship Event in Pattaya, Thailand, Driving Trust, Innovation, and Cybersecurity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: QRC Assurance And Solutions, a leading global provider of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) services, specializing in Information Security, Data Privacy, and Cybersecurity & Resilience, organized a mega two-day flagship cybersecurity event in Pattaya, Thailand, to create awareness and spark expert dialogue on 'Insights, Innovations & Interactions Driving the Next Era of Trust' in cybersecurity.

At a time when businesses face mounting regulatory challenges and evolving digital threats, QRC's cross-border capabilities, robust expertise of more than a decade in the industry, and technology-driven solutions are helping organizations harmonize global compliance with localized regulatory needs. With direct operations in over 10 countries, QRC serves 500+ Clients across 40+ global markets, creating a strong global foothold. Backed by a team of 150+ professionals, QRC delivers globally scalable cybersecurity and compliance solutions. QRC supports organizations with all sorts of Security & Privacy Audits and Certifications, Managed Security Services, empowers people by providing training in GRC and finally helps organizations to continuously manage their Compliances through "ASSIST" - A GRC Platform.

QRC raised the scale of its event this year, by hosting 120+ cybersecurity professionals from across the globe in Pattaya, Thailand--including CISOs, CEOs, CIOs, technical leaders, compliance heads, government officials, and representatives from industry associations of PCI SSC, DSCI, CSAI, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and many more. Hosted on June 27th & 28th 2025, this event served as a powerful platform for cybersecurity experts, regulatory leaders, and digital transformation specialists to exchange insights and shape the future of trust and resilience. Discussions focused on emerging global trends, regulatory shifts, and the growing challenge of aligning global cyber threats with increasingly localized compliance requirements.

Mr. Vamsi Krishna, Founder, QRC Assurance and Solutions said "QRC continues to lead efforts in building shared understanding and preparedness among industry professionals. Around the world, concerns like non-compliance repercussions, tightening compliance timelines, evolving data protection laws, and the rise of cyber fraud, spamming, targeted cyber-attacks, and deepfakes aimed at financial gain are becoming increasingly urgent and dominating industry conversations. He added, "Today, security and compliance must work hand in hand. With 'ASSIST'- a GRC Platform, we aim to empower organizations with intuitive, scalable solutions that simplify governance while enhancing their cyber resilience.

Dr. Deepti Somayajula, Co-Founder and Head of Internal Affairs, QRC Assurance and Solutions provided key insights into QRC's growth story, focusing on how the company has grown over the years by delivering transparent and efficient service, expanding globally across diverse industries, and certifying an exceptional number of clients. She revealed that QRC will now expand its portfolio with three new brands -- ASSIST, DEFOFF, and GRC Gurukul -- focusing on continuous compliance management, security solutions, and learning programs respectively.

Tech Showcase of 'ASSIST' - GRC PLATFORM

A grand tech showcase of 'ASSIST' - an affordable, Made-in-India GRC platform - was held. It is a scalable and intelligent Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) automation platform designed to simplify how organizations manage regulatory and security obligations. It enables centralized control over compliance processes, risk monitoring, policy governance, and audit workflows--empowering teams to ensure readiness and response across all compliance lifecycles.

ASSIST supports industry-leading standards and frameworks including ISO/IEC 27001, PCI DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and more -- making it the ideal platform for regulated sectors such as BFSI, Fintech, Healthcare, and Telecom. With modules comprising compliance management, vulnerability management, audit management, risk management, asset management, incident management, third-party risk management, and a few supporting modules, the platform is a go-to GRC software for today's continuous compliance needs.

Highlights from the Event.

The conference included high-impact keynotes by distinguished speakers such as:

-Mr. Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI, on "Future of Digital India: Cyber and National Security Imperatives"

-Mr. Nitin Bhatnagar, Regional Director, PCI Security Standards Council, on "Emerging Technologies, Exploring Potential Security Risks/Threats: Role of PCI Security Standards"

-Mr. Bharat Panchal, Chief Risk, Security & Stakeholder Management Officer, Bima Sugam India Federation, on "Cyber Resilience & Emerging Threats: BFSI & FinTech Security Innovations"

-Mr. Vijayant Gaur, Director General, CSAI, on "The Silent Drain: How Cybercrime is Bleeding APAC's BFSI, and Why Non-Cooperation is Your Biggest Liability"

-Mr. Sukrit Ghosh, Director, DSCI, on "Ransomware Preparedness and Privacy Impact to Business"

-Ms. Bandana Sharma, Head - Card and Digital Banking, Nepal Bank Limited, on "GRC in Motion: Powering Secure Digital Transformation in the BFSI Sector"

-Mr. Manny Canoy (Zoom), Cybersecurity Expert, Philippines, on "Future-Proofing Your Enterprise: Leveraging Global Standards for Sustainable Growth & Resilience"

Expert Panel Discussions included:

-Continuous Compliance Management: A Strategic Imperative for Modern Enterprises

-Next-Generation Security Solutions: Reinventing Defence Against Evolving Threats

-Rise of the Virtual CISO: Extending Leadership, Enhancing Security Governance

The event concluded with the launch of QRC's Annual Threat Intelligence Report, showcasing QRC's strengths in security testing and scanning, along with key vulnerabilities identified and actionable steps to mitigate them.

For more information, visit: https://www.qrcsolutionz.com/

