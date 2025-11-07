Quick Heal version26 Redefines Digital Privacy with Predictive AI and Real-Time Fraud Prevention

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, today announces the launch of Quick Heal Total Security version26. As the company celebrates three decades of protecting millions worldwide, this groundbreaking launch is set to redefine the future of digital security by seamlessly blending advanced privacy protection with artificial intelligence, delivering unprecedented defense against evolving cyber threats and sophisticated fraud attempts that plague Indian users daily.

The launch of version26 comes at a critical juncture when digital privacy has emerged as the foremost concern for Indian citizens. With 85% of Indians' personal data already leaked online and cybercriminals causing losses exceeding Rs. 1.5 lakh per minute, Quick Heal Total Security version26 addresses these alarming challenges head-on. The new version represents the culmination of 30 years of innovation, research, and unwavering commitment to simplifying cybersecurity for consumers, families, and businesses across India and beyond.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director at Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, "Quick Heal Total Security version26 represents our boldest step into the future of cybersecurity. As we celebrate 30 years of protecting Indian users, we recognize that the threat landscape is constantly transforming. Today's challenges demand more than traditional antivirus protection; they require a comprehensive approach that combines privacy, AI-powered prediction, and fraud prevention into a unified solution. With version26, we are delivering on that promise. Our investment in GoDeep.AI, SIA, and the integration of AntiFraud.AI reflects our deep understanding of the real-world challenges our users face daily. This launch reaffirms our commitment to building a secure digital India where every citizen can participate in the digital economy with complete confidence and peace of mind."

Quick Heal Total Security version26 introduces revolutionary features that set new industry benchmarks and demonstrate the company's vision for AI-powered, privacy-first security. The integration of advanced privacy tools with predictive artificial intelligence creates a robust defense ecosystem that stops threats before they can cause harm, protecting users from dangers they haven't even encountered yet.

Quick Heal Total Security version26 comes equipped with SIA (Security Intelligent Assistant), an AI-powered security assistant built directly into desktop antivirus software. SIA transforms the user experience by explaining security alerts and fixes in simple, jargon-free language, providing step-by-step walkthroughs and quick solutions through friendly, human-like conversations. This innovation ensures that cybersecurity becomes accessible to users of all technical backgrounds, eliminating confusion and empowering informed decision-making.

At the heart of version26 lies GoDeep.AI, Quick Heal Technologies Limited's revolutionary predictive threat hunting technology. This advanced engine learns from millions of historical threats and evolves daily, enabling it to stop zero-day attacks before they materialize. By monitoring program behavior and blocking suspicious activity instantly, GoDeep.AI protects users from threats that haven't been discovered yet, delivering proactive security rather than reactive responses.

version26's enhanced Dark Web Monitoring 2.0 offers comprehensive surveillance of the dark web to protect users' most sensitive information. With hands-free activation that auto-detects registered email addresses, users gain peace of mind knowing their digital identity is continuously safeguarded against misuse, fraud, and financial loss.

Building on the success of its standalone launch, AntiFraud.AI is now seamlessly integrated into Quick Heal Total Security version26, providing real-time protection against the daily barrage of digital frauds targeting Indian users. The feature blocks fraudulent apps, websites, fake UPI requests, and banking fraud calls with precision. It detects phishing links and messages before users can tap them, offers comprehensive scam protection, and safeguards both money and reputation from evolving digital fraud tactics. This AI-powered detection continuously learns from Quick Heal Technologies Limited's KYC-verified data, ensuring higher accuracy and enhanced customer trust.

version26 also features comprehensive metaProtect integration, enabling users to configure and enforce security remotely across their entire device ecosystem. From a single, unified dashboard, users can control and monitor laptops, phones, and tablets, trigger scans, monitor compliance, and receive real-time breach alerts. The simplified sign-up process eliminates the need for product keys, making advanced security management accessible and effortless.

Delivering significant performance improvements, Quick Heal version26 comes with a Performance Booster that allows users to restore deleted files with convenient Select/Deselect options. The enhanced Backup & Restore functionality empowers users to delete old backups and free up valuable disk space, ensuring optimal system performance without compromising security.

Quick Heal Total Security version26 is available across Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows 8 platforms, supporting both 32-bit and 64-bit systems. The solution is designed to deliver comprehensive protection without compromising system performance, ensuring users enjoy seamless digital experiences while remaining fully protected.

