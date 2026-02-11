Quora Survey Reveals How Indians Research, Compare, and Decide on Financial Products

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: As we enter the new year and budget season, Indian consumers are looking for guidance on investments, insurance, loans, and banking decisions. A new survey of Quora users in India uncovers the consumer journey in making important financial decisions. The findings reveal a distinct pattern: Quora users aren't passively browsing for financial information. They're actively comparing options and seeking peer advice before making financial decisions. 38% of Quora users were influenced to make a financial decision after reading answers on the platform.

Key Findings from the Survey

* 82% said it's important to hear from real people with relevant experiences when researching financial products

* 73% of respondents felt confident about achieving their financial goals

* 56% begin researching more than a week in advance before making major financial decisions

* 38% of Quora users were influenced to make a financial decision after reading answers on the platform.

* 35% of respondents find Quora to be more valuable than other sources when researching financial products.

Smart Financial Moves Start Early, and Are Stronger with Human Insight

Financial priorities: At the start of 2026, financial planning is top of mind for Indian Quora users--and many are ready to act. 62% plan to invest this year, 16% are looking to purchase insurance, 14% are exploring refinancing options, 10% want to open a new bank account, and 7% are considering taking a loan.

73% of the survey respondents felt confident about achieving their financial goals. Being a trusted platform for research and expert advice, this has created a valuable opportunity for financial brands on Quora to connect early and build trust.

Research timelines: 56% of Quora users in India begin researching more than a week before making a major financial decision, and over 1 in 4 (26%) Quora users start their research more than a month in advance. This extended research phase allows brands to reach consumers at early stages of consideration, while providing a window to retarget these users when they are ready to make decisions.

Trusted perspectives: Authenticity plays a powerful role in financial decision-making. When researching financial products, 82% of respondents said it's important to hear from real people with relevant experiences. Peer recommendations influence 54%, and 51% say online reviews shape their decisions.

Quora's Influence on Financial Decisions

* 38% of Quora users were influenced to make a financial decision after reading answers on the platform

* 35% find Quora more valuable than other sources when researching financial products

* 25% read financial content on Quora

"This survey highlights that financial research begins with trust and authenticity over all else," said Gurmit Singh, General Manager, Quora India. "When users come to Quora, they're not just scrolling, they're seeking credible insights that help them move forward with confidence. For brands in the finance category, it's an opportunity to reach people who are engaged and ready to act."

Marketers can leverage this opportunity with the right strategy.

Reach users early, before decisions peak

With the timeframe for important financial decisions ranging from weeks to months, marketers can connect with potential customers during the earliest stages of research. Long-burst campaigns can help brands build familiarity and trust.

Lead with expertise, not just promotion

Expert and experience-driven content builds credibility faster than brand messaging alone. 73% of Quora users trust financial information from people with similar life situations, and 71% trust independent experts, while 64% trust financial institutions.

Balance technical knowledge with wisdom

Authentic storytelling and social proof should complement technical information. 62% users prefer financial advice with facts and figures, 42% look for industry expertise, and 38% value personal experiences in financial advice.

For more information about advertising opportunities with Quora, please visit https://business.quora.com/

About the Survey

The data is based on a custom survey of Quora users in India conducted in January 2026. The findings underscore Quora's continued growth as a platform for credible, peer-driven insights that influence financial decisions and purchase behaviour.

About Quora

Quora is a leading knowledge-sharing platform where people can ask questions, share insights, and explore diverse perspectives. With over 400 million monthly unique visitors, Quora connects people with the best answers to their questions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890882/Quora_Finance_survey.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443578/Quora_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)