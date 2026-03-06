Racing Culture Finds Its Wristwear: Fastrack Spotlights Overdrive at MotoJam 2026

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6: Fastrack turned up the heat at Red Bull MotoJam 2026, spotlighting its racing-inspired collection, Overdrive, at one of India's most electrifying celebrations of speed and performance. Through an immersive on-ground presence, Fastrack translated its fashion-led interpretation of motorsport culture into an experience designed for a generation where speed, style, and self-expression go hand in hand.

The collaboration arrives at a time when Formula 1 has evolved into more than just a sporting phenomenon in India; it has become a powerful fashion and lifestyle driver. From racing-inspired streetwear and paddock aesthetics influencing everyday wardrobes to global runways embracing "Motorsport Chic" as a design language, motorsport is increasingly shaping how young audiences dress and express themselves. Recognising this shift from track to trend, Fastrack introduced the Overdrive analog watch collection, translating racing culture into a bold fashion statement.

Overdrive features two distinct designs across nine SKUs. The collection includes a chronograph micromotor variant with a dial inspired by the hood of a race car and a reimagined time display, alongside a chronograph tachymeter model drawing inspiration from racing dashboards and built to measure speed. With bold detailing and functional elements, the collection brings together mechanical precision and motorsport-inspired design.

Fastrack amplified engagement at Red Bull MotoJam 2026 through the Fastrack Reaction Zone, where attendees eagerly tested their reaction time through racing-inspired challenges and experienced the Overdrive collection hands-on. Participants were invited to step into the role of racers, competing in a high-intensity format designed to test reflexes, precision, and speed under pressure.

This on-ground momentum was built through a series of campus activations across eight colleges in Delhi, which generated over 1,500 student registrations for similar reaction-time challenges. Together, these activations reinforced the motorsport-driven spirit of Overdrive while transforming spectators into active participants, blurring the line between product showcase and live racing experience.

Commenting on the association, Danny Jacob, Marketing Head, Fastrack, said:

"The rapid rise of Formula 1 and motorsport in India shows how deeply speed and performance have embedded themselves into youth culture. At Fastrack, we've always built by listening closely to what excites young India. Overdrive is our response to this growing motorsport movement, translating the intensity and visual drama of racing into a product that feels relevant to today's generation."

Through Overdrive, Fastrack reinforces its commitment to designing for a generation influenced by speed and style. The collection unfolds across two core design formats spanning nine SKUs. Priced between ₹6,895 and ₹7,495, Overdrive is available on fastrack.in, at Fastrack and Titan stores nationwide and across all leading e-commerce platforms.

About Fastrack:

Fastrack is India's iconic youth brand, always in tune with what's next in fashion and culture. With bold designs and a finger on the pulse of the latest culture and trends, Fastrack empowers the young and the young-at-heart to express themselves.

For Further Queries, contact:

Sabhyaa Jaswal | +91 9876776836 | sabhyaa.jaswal@adfactorspr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)