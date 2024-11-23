Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group Lays Foundation Stone to Build New Facility in Hyderabad with the Investment of Rs.300 Crore

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23: Hyderabad-based, The Raghu Vamsi Group, which manufactures cutting edge High Precision, Life Critical products for Aerospace, Defence, Space, Oil & Gas and Medical sectors, which recently acquired UK Based PMC Group, laid the foundation stone for its new state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad. The company has committed an investment of Rs. 300 Crore to build State-of-the-Art Facility near International Airport, which will feature dedicated manufacturing bays for 15 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The groundbreaking ceremony for this cutting-edge facility held today, with D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT, Electronics, Communications, Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Telangana, presiding over the event, alongside Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, VC & MD of TSIIC, and Praveen PA, Director of Aerospace & Defence, Telangana.

"We are excited to mark this significant milestone in our journey. This state-of-the-art facility is set to reinforce the Raghu Vamsi Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability, and innovation in the manufacturing sector, with this investment, we aim to not only enhance our manufacturing and R & D capabilities. Presently we have 800 employs and will add 1200 people more over the next three years and contribute to the economic growth of Telangana," said Vamsi Vikas, Managing Director, Raghu Vamsi Group.

The company's future growth looks even more promising. In the last five years, Raghu Vamsi has grown at a CAGR of over 35%, with orders exceeding Rs2,000 crore. To support this rapid growth, Raghu Vamsi has acquired 8 acres of land in the Telangana Government's Hardware Park, located near the international airport. The company is investing Rs300 crore to develop a state-of-the-art facility spanning 200,000 square feet across three buildings. This new facility is dedicated to R & D, Assembly, and Manufacturing.

To support its global ambitions, Raghu Vamsi has significantly expanded its manufacturing capabilities through strategic partnerships and joint ventures with global industry giants such as ITP Aero (Spain), Rave Gears (USA), Adani Defence, and Part East Robotics. This expansion has allowed Raghu Vamsi to specialize in three core verticals:

* High Precision Contract Manufacturing - Precision parts and assemblies, including aero-engine subassemblies, fuel nozzles, valve actuators, and landing gears for leading aerospace, defence, oil & gas, and medical OEMs such as Boeing, Eaton, Haliburton, GE Healthcare, Collins Aerospace, and others.

* Build to Specification - Critical sub-assemblies such as rocket motor casings, thrust vector controls, and air bottles for Indian government agencies like DRDO, ISRO, HAL, and BDL.

* Deep Technology Products - Advanced products including loitering munitions, unmanned guided vehicles, micro turbojet engines for missiles and UAVs, and target simulators for Indian defence forces.

Raghu Vamsi Group is a name to reckon with in High Precision Manufacturing in India. Based out of Hyderabad, India it employs more than 800 and manufactures cutting edge High Precision, Life Critical products for Aerospace, Defence, Space, Oil & Gas and Medical sectors.

Raghu Vamsi is one of the few companies in India with comprehensive in-house design and manufacturing capabilities, including CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, welding, forging, gear manufacturing, electronics assembly, surface coatings, and product testing. This enables the company to deliver high-quality products quickly and meet the most demanding design and production requirements.

Founded in 2002 by its visionary founder, Raghu Vamsi, the company began with the dream of becoming one of the most respected aerospace manufacturers in the world. After the untimely passing of its founder in 2004, the responsibility to carry forward this vision fell to Vamsi Vikas, who took over as Managing Director at the age of just 22. Under his leadership, Raghu Vamsi Group has transformed into a global player, providing high-precision aero-engine components to top global OEMs such as GE Aerospace, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, Safran, Honeywell, and more.

