Raj Kapoor @ 100 Film memorabilia for a steal at deRivaz & Ives Raj Kapoor's centenary birthday auction this December 14

New Delhi [India], December 14: December 14 marks the centenary birth anniversary of showman Raj Kapoor, one of the greatest and most influential actors and filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema.

deRivaz & Ives (https://www.derivaz-ives.com/home) celebrates the greatest showman with a vintage Indian film photography and memorabilia auction 'Raj Kapoor @ 100' from Dec 14-16 to commemorate the showman's centenary celebration. The Lots on sale provide clues for today's generation on what made him such an inspirational icon.

This auction is a tribute to Raj Kapoor - the actor, the director, the producer and the legend. It provides an enormous amount of material that bespeaks the arc of creativity that sprung from the Kapoor family. His personal touch to music, locales, characters and scripts was a unique cinematic experience for his audience.

The most enticing lots in the auction include the following.

1. Lot 7: "Banwra" (1950) - First Release Half-Sheet Poster

Lot 7. "Banwra" (1950) - original First Release Half-Sheet Poster, starring Raj Kapoor and Nimmi, this poster is a vibrant representation of early Bollywood art.

The poster is not just a promotional tool but a piece of art that represents a significant period in Indian film history.

Estimates

Rs 60,000 - 90,000

USD 725 - 1,085

2. Lot 27: "Chaalak (1963 - Incomplete film) " Lobby Cards Collection

Lot 27: "Chaalak" (1963), an incomplete film Lobby Cards Collection, is unique as it offers a glimpse into a project that never reached completion, making it a treasure trove for cinema historians and collectors. Their rarity and connection to an unfinished chapter of Raj Kapoor and Madhubala's careers elevate their value, making them a must-have for serious collectors of Indian film history.

Set of 9

Estimates

Rs 40,000 - 60,000

USD 480 - 725

3. Lot 34: "Mera Naam Joker (1970) " Ukrainian Poster

Lot 34, a rare foreign language (Ukrainian) full-sheet poster stands out with its unusual psychedelic design, offering a unique aesthetic appeal.

Lot 32 and Lot 33 also include two different sets of six color photographic stills mounted on lobby cards from the same film.

This rare poster is a must for its cross-cultural significance for collectors of international film memorabilia and Raj Kapoor's cinematic legacy.

Estimates

Rs 40,000 - 60,000

USD 480 - 725

4. Lot 13: Candid Raj Kapoor Music Session Photographic Still

Lot 13: Candid Raj Kapoor 1950s Music Session Photographic Still, a frozen moment in the history of Indian cinema, offering a glimpse into the off-screen camaraderie, this rare and intimate photo captures a moment of repose, showing Raj Kapoor asleep alongside his core music team including music directors Shankar-Jaikishan and the celebrated lyricists Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri, all key figures in crafting the iconic soundtracks of Kapoor's films.

Estimates

Rs 10,000 - 15,000

USD 120 - 180

5. Lot 40: RK Films Silver Jubilee Commemorative Plate

Lot 40: RK Films Silver Jubilee silver-polished bronze plate, specially distributed by RK Films to commemorate the studio's Silver Jubilee, a testament to the studio's legacy in the Indian film industry.

This is not just a collector's item but a piece of cinematic heritage.

Estimates

Rs 40,000 - 60,000

USD 480 - 725

6. Lot 15: "Shree 420" (1955) Large Photographic Still

Lot 15: "Shree 420" (1955) Large Photographic Still is a remarkable collectible from one of Indian cinema's most iconic films. Raj Kapoor's portrayal of a misunderstood tramp with a golden heart, in a Chaplinesque style similar to his character in "Awara," left a lasting impact on audiences. The film is also celebrated for its globally popular song 'Mera joota hai Japaani..'.

Estimates

Rs 20,000 - 30,000

USD 240 - 360

7. Lot 28: "Sangam" (1964) Memorabilia Collection

Lot 28: "Sangam" (1964) Memorabilia Collection is a remarkable collection from Raj Kapoor's "Sangam," the first color film produced by RK Films. This set of four items captures the essence of this groundbreaking 1964 romantic drama, known for its stunning foreign locations and compelling storyline.

Estimates

Rs 40,000 - 60,000

USD 480 - 725

8. Lot 43: "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" (1978) Large colour photographic stills mounted on lobby cards

Lot 43: "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" (1978), Set of four large color photographic stills mounted on lobby cards showcases the film's distinctive visual style and artistic direction.

This is not just a collection of film memorabilia; it is a tribute to a film that pushed boundaries and explored the complexities of beauty and spirituality.

Set of4

Estimates

Rs 30,000 - 45,000

USD 360 - 540

Comments a deRivaz & Ives spokesperson, "Cinema photographic stills, often overlooked in the world of high art, are increasingly gaining recognition for their aesthetic and cultural value. deRivaz and Ives is proud to recognise and celebrate the artistic and aesthetic value of cinema photographic stills.

"These cinematic stills encapsulate the essence of storytelling, the finesse of cinematic composition, and the enduring impact of cultural moments, and are not just treasured collectibles for film enthusiasts but also important artifacts of film history and artistry."

DeRivaz and Ives Auction House has had an interesting array of auctions including the celebration of the cinematic genius of Satyajit Ray, the vibrant Bachchanalia auction, the captivating Feminine Icons auction to the current 'Raj Kapoor @ 100' auction, a fitting tribute to the legendary showman of Indian cinema in his centenary year.

