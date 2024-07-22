Rajdarbar Ventures: Seeking New Growth Frontiers While Transforming Residential Realty

NewsVoir Delhi-NCR [India], July 22: Rajdarbar Ventures is at the forefront of revolutionizing residential development in India, prioritizing safety, security, and the diverse needs of residents. With a significant presence across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, Rajdarbar Ventures capitalizes on the unique growth potential that each tier offers. Tier 1 cities are characterized by established markets and robust infrastructure, attracting a wide array of businesses. Conversely, tier 2 and 3 cities present untapped growth opportunities bolstered by improving infrastructure, increasing demand, and affordable pricing alongside a surge of major retailers and companies. A Trailblazer in IT Park Development Rajdarbar Ventures has made significant strides in the development of IT parks across India, managing over 50 million sq. ft. in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. A hallmark of its success is the Embassy Office Park in Bangalore, formerly known as Vrindavan Tech Village. This integrated IT-SEZ park spans 10 million sq. ft., hosts multinational and Fortune 500 companies. Located strategically on the Marathahalli Sarjapur ORR in Bangalore's IT corridor, the LEED platinum-rated park integrates commercial, retail, and hospitality components, further enhancing Bangalore's status as India's IT capital.

Another landmark project is Astha City in Agra, a sprawling 225-acre township featuring plots, independent floors, villas, and group housing. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-lit RCC roads, and expansive green spaces, residents enjoy amenities, including a clubhouse with a gym, pool, and cafe, fostering a community-oriented lifestyle.

In Mathura, the Kusum Vatika project encompasses 24 acres of fully developed township space, offering plots, independent floors, and villas. Home to over 150 families, this serene environment embodies the blessings of its picturesque location.

Visionaries Behind Rajdarbar Ventures

"We are pioneers in IT park development in India, with a robust portfolio across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. My focus is on managing ongoing projects and mobilizing upcoming developments, including innovative smart-city projects. Beyond real estate, we are also interested in alternative investments and health tech," says Nandni, Director, Rajdarbar Ventures.

Having joined the family business part-time during her undergraduate studies, Nandni has gained invaluable experience across various sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, and financial services. She notably executed India's largest real estate transaction in 2014 and is now instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction. Nandini holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and plays an active role in policy advocacy as co-chair of the CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) - UD, focusing on real estate and infrastructure initiatives in Delhi.

Vasudev Garg, Director, an accomplished leader at Rajdarbar Ventures, holds an MBA from the prestigious Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a B.Sc in Management from King's College London. With a wealth of experience in real estate development, Vasudev is dedicated to expanding Rajdarbar's portfolio, including ambitious city-level projects near the airport in Delhi, a retail arcade in Old Delhi, and upcoming township and retail spaces in Agra, Mathura, Kosi, Karnal, and Hisar, along with commercial developments in Gurgaon.

"Rajdarbar Ventures is expanding its portfolio in Delhi with city-level projects near the airport, a retail arcade in the heart of Old Delhi, and upcoming township and retail space projects in Agra, Mathura, Kosi, Karnal, Hisar, and commercial projects in Gurgaon. With the right focus and investments, tier 2 cities present immense opportunities for developers and investors alike, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable urban growth," says Vasudev Garg.

Rajdarbar Ventures continues to seek new growth frontiers and is committed to shaping the future of residential and commercial real estate in India.

