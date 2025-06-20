Rajiv Sharma Named India's Top Sales Trainer, Transforming Corporate Sales Teams by Global Gurus

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 20: In a landmark recognition for India's sales training landscape, Rajiv Sharma, Founder and Program Director of NLP Limited, has been named among the Top 5 Global Sales Trainers, solidifying his position as India's leading authority on sales transformation.

Sharma, a veteran leadership coach, corporate trainer, and creator of the acclaimed MARK Model, has helped over 850,000 professionals across 52 countries reinvent their approach to sales, customer influence, and business growth. His methodologies are now being adopted by Fortune 500 companies, high-growth start-ups, and public sector enterprises across India.

As organizations across Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore navigate a more competitive post-pandemic economy, Sharma's result-oriented frameworks are being credited with turning around underperforming teams, lifting conversion rates, and boosting revenue by up to 40% in just six months.

A New Standard in Sales Training

"Sales training in India has traditionally been skills-based," Sharma commented in a recent leadership forum. "But what drives lasting impact is when we train identity, not just ability. That's when confidence takes root. That's when revenue follows."

What sets Sharma apart, according to industry insiders, is his fusion of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) with high-performance sales strategies. His training programs incorporate subconscious alignment techniques, behavioral simulations, and consultative selling principles--reshaping how Indian sales professionals think, feel, and close deals.

From Struggling Sales to Strategic Selling

Across sectors--from banking and insurance to real estate, FMCG, and IT--companies are reporting measurable outcomes. These include increased client retention, improved Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and significant growth in high-ticket sales.

"Rajiv's programs don't just teach selling," says Priya Iyer, CHRO of a leading technology firm in Bangalore. "They transform how our teams show up--confident, prepared, and aligned with the customer. We've seen a 50% spike in performance across three regions."

Sharma's flagship corporate training engagements focus on aligning sales behaviors with organizational KPIs, guiding participants through the sales process with tools drawn from authoritative selling, negotiation psychology, and key account management.

National Impact Through NLP Limited

As the driving force behind NLP Limited, Sharma has positioned the company as India's leading training firm for sales professionals, salespeople, and emerging sales consultants. The firm works with companies all over the country, including major accounts in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Chennai, delivering programs tailored to local and global business dynamics.

In recognition of its high impact, NLP Limited has expanded its partnerships with top training companies in India, and now delivers programs across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Changing the Sales Career Narrative

For young professionals entering the sales industry, Sharma's influence goes beyond performance. His mentorship and leadership coaching have helped hundreds of individuals rise from entry-level sales roles to senior business development and key account positions.

His programs include structured certifications, leadership accelerators, and personalized coaching modules designed to foster high-value conversations, overcome objections, and create enduring client relationships.

Recognitions and Rankings

-Ranked among the Top 5 Sales Trainers Worldwide

-Creator of the MARK Model, used by hundreds of global organizations

-Recognized Top Sales Influencer and Motivational Keynote Speaker

-Trusted by CEOs, CHROs, and L & D leaders across 15+ industries

- India's foremost expert in sales psychology, NLP, and consultative selling

The Future of Sales in India: Installed from Within

Rajiv Sharma's work reflects a deeper shift in the Indian business landscape--where sales is no longer seen as a transaction, but as a trusted dialogue between value creators and solution seekers. His programs install this mindset from the inside out.

As more companies seek sustainable growth in a volatile global economy, Sharma's message resonates clearly: when you build the right sales culture, the numbers take care of themselves.

"You don't need more salespeople," Sharma says. "You need more people who believe in what they're selling, feel congruent doing it, and are trained to lead clients to decisions that create success--for everyone."

About Rajiv Sharma

Rajiv Sharma is a globally ranked sales trainer, leadership coach, and motivational speaker based in India. As the founder of NLP Limited, he has trained professionals in over 45 countries and developed the MARK Model--used by thousands of teams to achieve high-impact sales results. Sharma is a regular keynote speaker at global leadership summits and consults with CXOs on building scalable, emotionally intelligent, sales-driven cultures.

Contact for Media Inquiries

NLP Limited - India Office

connect@nlplimited.com

www.nlplimited.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)