Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Radiate Romance on HELLO! India's February Cover

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: HELLO! India, an endeavor by RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group unveils its February issue, celebrating the month of love with an exclusive feature on the dynamic actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. In this special issue, dedicated to love and relationships, readers will get an intimate glimpse into the passionate love story of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

The two actors exude sophistication and style as they strike a pose together for the cover. Patralekhaa dazzles in a stunning white dress adorned with black lace detailing on the shoulder strap, complemented by elegant pearl earrings and wavy hair. Rajkummar Rao emanates charm and elegance in a sharp, tailored suit ensemble.

As Valentine's Day approaches, HELLO! features the heart-warming wedding tale of Bangalore-based couple Shaleen and Rishad Khergamwala, who recently tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. The February issue of HELLO! also highlights the rising internet sensation, actress Triptii Dimri, applauding her achievements for her exceptional performance in movie 'Animal'. Not just that, readers can also explore the realm of OTT entertainment with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, whose remarkable portrayal in 'The Night Manager' has captivated audiences.

Avarna Jain, Chairperson, RPSG Lifestyle Media says, "Our February issue questions the Achie's phenomenon: is the emotion of love manufactured and exaggerated, that cashes in on our imagination and emotions alike? It presents the unusual love story of Patralekhaa and the very talented Rajkummar Rao, who defied norms and lived in for years before they did the traditional thing to do: tie the knot. This edition of HELLO! also celebrates singles with a list of India's Most Eligible across society underlining the fact that Love Is Love and nobody should be left out."

HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. Since its debut in India with the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, HELLO! has taken its readers into the homes of celebrities and their lifestyle, not shying away from portraying them in light of their trials and triumphs and embracing their visions and dreams. HELLO! is a mirror to inspiring personalities across a broad spectrum, from the corporate to the entertainment world, across royalty, the arts, philanthropy, sports, and more. It is the playground for all who put India on the world map.

With a US $7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Group's businesses include power and energy, chemicals, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.

For more details on HELLO! magazine, please visit in.hellomagazine.com.

