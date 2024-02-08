Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini organises the Good Governance Festival 'Sushasan Mahotsav 2024' in New Delhi; to be inaugurated by J. P. Nadda

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 8: New Delhi will be hosting a two-day Good Governance Festival, Sushasan Mahotsav'24 on 9-10 February. This festival is organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini and supported by Poonawalla Fincorp, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-banking finance company. This festival will be inaugurated by BJP National President J P Nadda. ISKCON Govardhan Ecovillage is the associate partner of this festival.

Besides UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandavia and Jammu-Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha will also be sharing their thoughts and ideas at this festival in different sessions. Many Members of Parliament and Ministers will also be participating.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Vice-Chairman, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini while talking to the media at the press conference said, "Sushasan Mahotsav 2024 is aimed at enhancing governance literacy and will also help participants analyse the success achieved by various governments on the front of implementation."

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, "It is a matter of great pride for us to be associated with this festival. This unique event is a celebration of good governance and innovation. Just like governments and bureaucracy, good governance and ethical practices are equally important in the corporate world. At Poonawalla Fincorp, corporate governance and compliance are of paramount importance, and we are leaving no stone unturned in building a compliance resilient organisation with a strong risk framework and constantly integrating technologies and innovation."

This festival will also feature launch of a book at the hands of BJP President J P Nadda. It will be an anthology of articles edited by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Mukul Priyadarshi, entitled 'The Art of implementation: as mastered by PM Narendra Modi'.

Besides interactive sessions, this festival will also feature an exhibition on various Good Governance initiatives by State Governments, Union Ministries, PSUs and NGOs. Supported by Poonawalla Fincorp, and ISKCON Govardhan Eco Village, this conclave will also discuss as to how Good Governance is reaching every nook and corner of the country, particularly the North East India and all sections of the society, especially the youths.

This Sushasan Mahotsav would facilitate dialogue between students, young social workers, policymakers and government functionaries, explained Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

About Poonawalla Fincorp:

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited ("the Company") is a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company started operations nearly three decades back and is listed on the BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

The Company's identity "P" stands for Passion, Principles, Purpose, People and Possibilities. The Company has widespread coverage across 19 states. The Company has standalone AUM of Rs21,946 crore as on December 31, 2023, and employs around 2300 people. The Company's financial services offerings include pre-owned car finance, personal loans, loan to professionals, business loans, loan against property, supply chain finance, machinery loans, medical equipment loans and consumer loans.

For more information, please log on to: www.poonawallafincorp.com

About Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini

Registered as a Society in 1982, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) (www.rmponweb.org) was initiated as a unique leadership development academy with an aim to nurture, impart training and capacity building of elected representatives, social workers, as well as people running institutions, organizations, and start-ups. RMP has also been active in conceiving and executing research projects concerning socially pertinent issues including those of the backward classes and rural communities. Additionally, RMP also focuses on undertaking public awakening activities. RMP is one of the unique institutions in the entire South Asia and South East Asia having a special consultative status provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Since its inception, RMP has trained more than 35,000 people comprising of MPs, MLAs, their associated staff, panchayat office bearers, NGOs, corporate, entrepreneurs, youth, etc.

