Ravindra Nagpurkar Joins FocusFew Strategy Consulting as Practice Head - AI and Technology

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: FocusFew today announced the appointment of Ravindra Nagpurkar as Practice Head - AI and Technology, strengthening its leadership team as the firm continues to help global organizations communicate their business value.

Ravindra is a seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience spanning engineering, product innovation, enterprise transformation, and venture building. He holds an MBA from Duke University - The Fuqua School of Business and dual degrees in Computer Science and Scientific Computing from Savitribai Phule Pune University. Throughout his career, he has worked extensively with Fortune 100 enterprises and high-growth startups across international markets.

As a member of multiple founding teams, Ravindra has built and scaled technology-led businesses from inception. He has held several CXO positions, including CTO and Head of Engineering, leading large, cross-functional organizations to drive measurable business outcomes. Furthermore, his deep expertise in market microstructure and algorithmic execution--honed through leading his family office's AI-assisted HFT framework for hedge funds and accredited investors--brings unique quantitative rigor to FocusFew's marketing strategy advisory.

"Ravindra combines operational depth with strategic clarity," said Shivesh Vishwanathan, Founder & MD of FocusFew. "He understands how systems, teams, and market positioning must align for growth to be sustainable. His leadership of our AI and Technology practice strengthens our ability to guide leadership teams through technical complexity with confidence and articulate their business value clearly."

With Ravindra joining the leadership team, FocusFew deepens its capability in strategy-led transformation, particularly at the intersection of AI-driven innovation and market positioning. His background in enterprise-scale systems adds significant operating depth to FocusFew's work, which centers on elevating marketing into a strategic growth function using proprietary strategy frameworks that align leadership intent, business direction, and marketing communications.

As AI adoption reshapes how businesses operate, FocusFew continues to integrate structured thinking with AI-enabled execution through ALYGNR, its product-led growth engine. ALYGNR is FocusFew's GTM execution platform designed to operationalize positioning, messaging, and go-to-market plans into predictable pipeline. Ravindra's expertise will be instrumental in helping clients move from conceptual clarity to disciplined growth orchestration using ALYGNR as the operational backbone.

Ravindra Nagpurkar added, "AI is transforming how businesses operate, but sustainable growth still begins with clarity. FocusFew's disciplined approach to aligning strategy, systems, and market narrative is what every technology company needs for its next phase of growth. I am excited to lead the AI and Technology practice at this stage and deepen our role in shaping strategy-led, AI-enabled growth for our clients."

With this appointment, FocusFew continues to strengthen its bench of senior consultants, uniting enterprise leadership, disciplined strategy, and executional maturity to support growth that is thoughtful and sustained.

About ALYGNR

ALYGNR (ALYGNR.ai) is an AI-powered go-to-market platform that turns strategic alignment into predictable pipeline. Designed for companies at every stage, ALYGNR helps enterprises orchestrate go-to-market at scale across teams, channels, and partners and provides mid-sized and emerging organizations the enterprise-grade frameworks needed for predictable growth.

About FocusFew

FocusFew Strategy Consulting (focusfew.com) is a strategic marketing consultancy that partners with C-suite executives and senior leadership teams to define, position, and promote products and services that win in the market. Using proprietary frameworks, senior technology and domain consultants of FocusFew integrate strategic thinking into marketing and GTM to drive deliberate and sustainable growth.

FocusFew Strategy Consulting is headquartered in Pune, India.

For more information, visit www.focusfew.com

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