Razorpay Named Among World's Top Fintech Innovators 2025 by CNBC and Statista

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18: Razorpay, India's Leading Omnichannel Payments and Business Banking Platform, has been featured in the 2025 edition of the World's Top Fintech Companies list by Statista and CNBC. Securing a spot among the world's top fintech firms, Razorpay stands out as one of only 13 Indian companies to make it to this prestigious global ranking. Now in its third edition, the list celebrates fintech innovators across categories, with Razorpay earning recognition in the Payments segment. Out of thousands of fintech companies assessed worldwide, only 300 were selected for this prestigious list, underscoring the significance of this recognition for Razorpay and its standing among global fintech leaders.

Curated by CNBC and Statista, the World's Top Fintech Companies list is based on a rigorous, data-driven assessment of over 40 performance indicators. It recognizes fintech innovators that have demonstrated exceptional growth, technological advancement, and market impact across diverse financial segments, including payments, alternative finance, digital assets, neobanking, among others. The list honors companies shaping the future of finance through scalable solutions, operational resilience, and customer-centric innovation.

"Being recognized among the World's Top Fintech Innovators is an incredible milestone for us," said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay. "This achievement reinstates the trust and support of our merchants, businesses, and startups who have been with us every step of the way. As a homegrown company, being featured on a global stage like this is not just a milestone for Razorpay; it's a testament to the strength, resilience, and innovation of India's fintech ecosystem. A hearty congratulations to all the other winners who have made it onto this list."

With an annualized Total Payment Volume (TPV) of over $180 billion, Razorpay has established itself as the market leader in India's digital payments processing space, commanding a significant majority market share. The platform empowers millions of businesses with enhanced operational efficiency, seamless customer experiences, and the tools to scale confidently. Trusted by 105 of India's 119 unicorns and reaching over 300 million end consumers, Razorpay has become a critical pillar of India's digital economy. Driven by its mission to simplify financial operations, Razorpay continues to fuel the growth of businesses across India and emerging global markets.

As India charts its path to becoming the world's third-largest economy with a projected $7 trillion GDP by 2030, Razorpay is committed to playing a meaningful role in this growth story. By 2030, Razorpay aims to contribute $900 billion to India's $4 trillion digital payments (P2M) market, empowering businesses, driving fintech innovation, and advancing India's digital economy on the global stage.

Razorpay, an omnichannel payments and banking platform for businesses, helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment and banking journey for any business. Established in 2014, the company provides technology payment solutions to millions of businesses. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar, and Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley's largest tech accelerator, Y Combinator. Marquee investors such as Lightspeed, Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital, TCV, GIC, Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners (formerly known as Sequoia Capital India), Ribbit Capital, Matrix Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Y Combinator, and MasterCard have invested a total of $741.5 Mn through Series A to F in funding. A few angel investors have also invested in Razorpay's mission to simplify payments and business banking and redefine how finance works in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)