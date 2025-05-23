RCB vs KKR with a Twist: Rain May Have Stopped Play, But Not the Spirit - A Manipal Community Connect Moment to Remember

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23: The skies may have opened up, but so did hearts. The much-anticipated face-off between RCB and KKR in the IPL 2025 match on May 17 was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain. But, what unfolded instead was a beautiful celebration of spirit, resilience, and community. The real champions emerged not from the field, but from the stands. Among the thousands of hopeful fans present at the stadium were Padma Shri awardee Mr. Shekhar Naik and 11 extraordinary cricketers from the blind cricket community - all thanks to a heartfelt initiative by Manipal Community Connect (MCC).

Though the match didn't unfold as planned, the experience was still unforgettable. Manipal Hospitals ensured a seamless, dignified outing -- providing personalized pick-up services, special assistance at the stadium, and two dedicated team members accompanying the guests throughout. Every detail was handled with care, enabling these sporting legends to enjoy the grandeur of an IPL experience -- rain or shine.

The blind cricketers' unbroken spirits lit up the stadium, their enthusiasm cutting through the downpour. Their presence was a testament to the fact that legends are defined not by what they see, but by the courage and vision they carry within. It was a different kind of victory -- a reminder that inclusion, empathy, and community triumph even when the game doesn't go on.

"Though we have played on international stages, none of us have experienced the thrill of a stadium packed with tens of thousands of fans. Even though the match didn't happen, this experience was nothing short of extraordinary. Just being in the stadium, feeling the energy of thousands of fans, hearing the chants, the music, the buzz -- it was all so real and overwhelming in the best way. We may not have seen a single ball bowled, but we felt every moment. Thanks to Manipal Hospitals and the MCC initiative, we were made to feel like we truly belong in the world of cricket. This memory will stay with us for a lifetime, and I hope it inspires every person with a disability to chase their dreams unapologetically," said Naik.

Shekhar Naik's passionate words about cricket, dreams, and determination, come from lived experience. His journey is a powerful testament to grit, resilience, and belief. In 1997, it was his mother who first encouraged him to look beyond his disability and aim for greater things. Later, his physical education teacher, Mr. Suresh, recognised his raw talent and became his mentor. By 1999, Naik was representing Karnataka in blind cricket, and in 2002, he earned his place in the Indian National Blind Cricket Team. From 2010 to 2014, he led the team as captain through an unbeaten golden era -- clinching the T-20 Blind Cricket World Cup in 2012 against England and the Blind Cricket World Cup in 2014 against South Africa.

His achievements shine even brighter against the backdrop of personal challenges -- Mr. Naik comes from a family where 15 members live with hereditary vision impairments. Yet, in the face of adversity, his family's story -- and his own -- continues to inspire countless others to see beyond limits and strive for greatness.

It is stories like his that lie at the heart of the Manipal Community Connect (MCC) initiative -- a platform built to celebrate courage, compassion, and community. This was not the first time MCC had created such a heart-warming moment. Over the past IPL seasons, MCC has extended this one-of-a-kind experience to Manipal employees across roles, media representatives, expectant mothers, patients battling chronic illnesses -- including those undergoing dialysis or cancer treatment -- and their caregivers, hospital staff, and nurses.

Through MCC, Manipal Hospitals continue to blend healthcare with humanity, offering not just treatment, but hope, joy, and belonging. Because building a healthier world isn't just about medicine -- it's about moments that uplift the soul.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/ and https://www.manipalcommunityconnect.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694087/MCC_Moment_to_Remember.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694088/MCC_Moment_to_Remember.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)