Friday, March 06, 2026 | 08:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,62,870; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,62,870; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,49,290

Gold prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,020

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 8:16 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,870, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,49,290. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,870 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,64,940 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,020.
 
  

Also Read

Gold prices

Gold prices up on safe-haven rush, but dollar strength restrains rally

Jim Rogers Rogers Holdings

Markets react strongly to geopolitics but eventually move on: Jim Rogers

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Safe-haven rush cools: Precious-metal ETF inflows retreat in Februarypremium

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Gold rises over 1% as US-Israel strikes on Iran boost safe-haven demand

Gold and silver ETFS

Gold and silver ETFs fall amid stronger US dollar and global volatility

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,49,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,51,190 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,440.  
                   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,94,900. 
 
US gold prices were largely steady on Friday, after dropping more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as investors stayed on the sidelines assessing the impact of a widening West Asia conflict on the global economy. 
 
Spot gold held its ground at $5,076.09 per ounce, as of 0116 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.1 per cent at $5,084.50. 
 
Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $82.26 per ounce. Spot platinum inched up 0.1 per cent to $2,124.05, while palladium rose 1.1 per cent to $1,639.78.  
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

oil, oil production

Oil prices rise as West Asia crisis chokes off vital oil, gas supply

gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,67,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,94,900

gold

Gold extends gains as ongoing West Asia crisis boosts safe-haven demand

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,70,500; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹3,15,100

gold

Gold surges over 1%, climbs above $5,300 as strikes on Iran rattle markets

Topics : Gold Gold trade Gold Prices Gold and silver gold and silver prices bullion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance