Friday, March 06, 2026 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nepal elections 2026: RSP leading in 23 seats as per initial results

Nepal elections 2026: RSP leading in 23 seats as per initial results

Counting is expected to be completed by Friday night

Nepal, Nepal elections

People wait in queues before casting their votes in the Nepal general elections, at a polling station in Lalitpur, Nepal | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 8:08 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Rastriya Swotantra Party is leading in 23 seats, while Nepali Congress and CPN-UML are leading in three each as per the preliminary election results.

Vote counting started late on Thursday night, according to the Election Commission.

Counting is expected to be completed by Friday night.

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday - the country's first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US, Venezuela, US Venezuela, US Venezuela flag

US, Venezuela agree to re-establish diplomatic ties after Maduro's ouster

Azerbaijan flag

Azerbaijan accuses Iran of drone attack amid unrest, vows to retaliate

Lebanon, Israel, strikes

Israel strikes Beirut's suburbs after issuing blanket evacuation order

Lebanon, Israel, strikes

At least 102 killed, over 600 injured in Lebanon in Israel-Hezbollah war

Donald Trump, Trump

Replacing Homeland Security Secretary Noem with GOP Sen Mullin, says Trump

Topics : Nepal India Nepal ties Gen Z Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance