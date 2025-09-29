Ready to Discover Your Next Must-Read? Check Out These Brilliant Authors!

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 29: Books can change how we see the world, share new ideas, and brighten a quiet evening. If you are searching for your next great read, these authors bring stories that speak straight from the heart. Their books cover health, growth, culture, and real-life lessons. Some share personal battles and victories, while others bring wisdom from years of work and travel. Each writer adds a fresh voice, making it easy to find something that feels right for you. Pick one up and let their words spark fresh thoughts.

1. Rakesh Singh

Rakesh Singh is a tech leader, mentor, motivational speaker, and now author, whose journey spans the quiet villages of Bihar to the boardrooms of Fortune 500 companies. His debut book, A Road in My Name, blends personal stories with practical lessons, showing how dreams can turn into real achievements. From his early days as a graphic designer to leading global technology teams, Rakesh shares insights on seizing opportunities, taking risks, and building financial freedom. Rooted in Indian values yet global in outlook, his story inspires young dreamers to carve their own paths.

2. Shikha Bajaj

Shikha Bajaj is an award-winning author, mentor, and senior executive who believes we rise by lifting others. The first in her family to hold a passport, she built a thriving career in the U.S. without a mentor--growing from software engineer to senior leader in global consulting. She founded Own Your Color, a movement that helps women grow with confidence and purpose. Her bestselling book, Own Your Color, shares simple tools and real stories to help readers achieve their goals and find balance. A sought-after keynote speaker, Shikha also offers empowerment kits - featuring tools and resources for personal growth - along with custom consulting for organizations, colleges, schools, and nonprofits globally. Learn more at www.ownyourcolor.com.

3. Shivasharan D N

Shivasharan D N is a software engineer who turns his love for storytelling into deeply moving tales. Drawing from personal experiences and rural Indian life, he writes with honesty and emotion. His debut book, A Leaf in the Whirlwind, tells the story of Rama, a man who faces tragedy yet finds ways to live fully, leaving a lasting impact on those around him. With rich cultural detail and emotional depth, Shivasharan's writing offers readers a chance to experience life's highs and lows, reflecting on resilience, loss, and the quiet strength of the human spirit.

4. Dr. Bitumani Borah

Dr. Bitumani Borah is a bestselling author, poet, and resilience advocate whose words transform survival into art. Her debut collection, Soulful Connections, won the Golden Book Award 2024 and earned her a felicitation from the Hon'ble Governor of Assam. Her latest work, Ink, Fire & Silence, was born from her battle with severe Guillain-Barre Syndrome and time in the ICU, earning the Emily Dickinson Award. This rare memoir-in-verse offers hope for ICU patients and anyone facing illness or emotional struggle, blending emotional depth with clarity to guide readers toward healing and courage.

5. Dr Sunil Kumar

Dr Sunil Kumar is a UK-based anaesthesiologist, lifestyle medicine expert, and award-winning educator passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. As a bestselling author of The Power of Self-Care, he shares practical advice on nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle choices that strengthen the heart and boost overall well-being. With years of clinical experience, international speaking, and mentoring, Dr Kumar combines medical expertise with real-world guidance. His book shows that small, consistent steps in self-care can make a big difference, giving readers the tools to take charge of their health and future.

6. Abhishek Chaturvedi

Abhishek Chaturvedi is a B2B marketing expert with over 25 years in the intralogistics field. Starting with Godrej and Boyce in Delhi, he now heads Sales & Service at Godrej Koerber Supply Chain Limited. A Mechanical Engineer and MBA topper from Pune University, Abhishek has helped grow warehousing solutions at a remarkable pace. His book, Intralogistics Simplified, uses a relatable story to explain the world inside a warehouse, making complex logistics simple. It's ideal for supply chain professionals, students, and anyone curious about improving India's logistics landscape.

7. Abhinav Bhalla

Lawyer-turned-writer Abhinav Bhalla distils the wisdom of a transformative decade into his debut book, The Thirties Reboot. Drawing from his own journey through the pivotal questions of career, family, and purpose, Bhalla offers a practical and empathetic guide to finding balance and meaning. His down-to-earth style feels like a thoughtful chat with a friend, making his book an essential resource for anyone ready to course-correct their life and embrace change with confidence.

8. Ravi Singh Choudhary

Ravi Singh Choudhary is the author of six books and a leading voice in bringing India's intellectual traditions to contemporary relevance. As co-founder of Shaastra.club, he bridges ancient wisdom with modern needs--whether through reviving Vrikshayurveda (traditional plant science) or developing corporate training rooted in Tarkashastra and Arthashastra. His latest book, The Dialectical Rishi, delves into Nyaya Darshana--India's classical science of reasoning and debate--revealing how ancient Bharat engaged with truth, logic, and knowledge. Through his work, Ravi invites a global readership to rediscover India's profound intellectual heritage and see how its timeless insights can guide today's complex and fast-moving world.

9. Ankit Rao

Ankit Rao is a Singapore-based tech professional and lifelong overthinker who has turned his restless mind into a tool for insight and clarity. Rooted in a culture of ideas and constant questioning, he learned to navigate complex problems while embracing his mental spirals. In his debut book, Overthinking Is My Best Friend, Ankit shares honest, often funny stories from work, school, and life to show that overthinking isn't a flaw--it's a strength. His mission is simple: to help readers reframe their minds, embrace their thoughts, and see overthinking as a hidden advantage.

10. Vikas Kakwani

Vikas Kakwani is an author, entrepreneur, and corporate trainer who left a two-decade corporate career to focus on holistic growth. He founded AAS Vidyalaya, a not-for-profit bringing quality education to underprivileged children across India. His acclaimed Mind-Body-Soul Trilogy reflects his mission to help people find balance and meaning. The latest book in the series, Dead Man Talking - From Darkness to Light, draws on personal loss to share powerful lessons about life, death, and purpose. Through his writing and wellness programs, Vikas inspires readers to live with awareness, resilience, and a deeper sense of self.

Buy Their Books

These writers show how plain words can teach, heal, and inspire without fuss. From village lanes to global boardrooms, their lives fill each page with truth and feeling. Their books hold simple lessons, steady hope, and real experience that stay with the reader long after the last page. They are more than simple stories; they are gentle guides for daily living. If your shelf needs something honest and strong, this group of books is ready to bring that spark and keep you turning the pages with ease.

