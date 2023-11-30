redBus Partners with Truecaller to Enhance Customer Trust and Engagement

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 30: redBus, the world's largest online bus ticketing platform, has joined hands with Truecaller, a leading global communication and caller identification platform, to deliver a secure and seamless communication experience to users. The partnership aims to elevate customer experience lifecycle, across use cases such as travel bookings and customer support.

Truecaller, through its Verified Business Caller ID solution, will enable users to instantly recognize verified business calls from redBus, enabling customers to seamlessly manage their travel bookings, including bus tickets and cab services, learn about exclusive offers, and get timely technical assistance.

As an early adopter of the Dynamic Call Management capabilities of the Truecaller Business Solution suite, redBus can now provide highly personalized and contextually rich communication experience. Leveraging this capability, redBus has now been able to dynamically configure its calls, mapped to use cases like booking confirmations, travel updates, or customer support interactions.

In addition, by creatively utilizing Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution's rich media communication feature, Video Caller ID it has infused a unique and distinctive video element into theme focused customer outreach and engagement campaings such as during the recent Navratri festival travel season.

"Truecaller's mission has always been to make communication safer and more efficient," said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM at Truecaller. "Our Verified Business solution suite is built to enhance customer experience by preventing fraud and building trust. Our partnership with redBus is a testimony to our commitment to ensuring that users can communicate with businesses confidently and seamlessly in a contextual manner."

Speaking on the announcement, Saurabh Shakya, Head of Product, redBus said, "We continuously try to improve experiences for our customers, and this partnership is an important step in furthering this. Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution helps us deliver a richer and safer booking lifecycle experience. From the minute a user books a ride with us, they will receive a verified and seamless service. Moreover, users can also discover offers running on redBus through this platform. We look forward to working with Truecaller to enhance how we communicate and engage with our customers."

Truecaller Verified Business Solution empowers business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. So far, over 2000+ active businesses across India and other vital global markets have benefitted from the Verified Business Caller ID and other advanced communication capabilities. Besides improving business call efficiency, the solution has significantly brought down phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting heightened customer safety in business communications.

Truecaller enables safe and relevant conversations between people and makes it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 368 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021.

For more information, please visit business.truecaller.com.

redBus was founded in 2006 in India, and today is the world's largest online bus ticketing platform. After having solved the complex problems of bus customers in India, redBus also launched operations in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia in 2015 and acquired a majority stake in Peru-based bus ticketing platform Busportal (now redBus.Pe) in the subsequent year. With this acquisition, redBus successfully launched operations in Latin America markets, Peru & shortly thereafter, Colombia. redBus has sold more than 180 million bus tickets globally and has a customer base of around 20 million users. redBus is now part of the MakeMyTrip group (Nasdaq, MMYT), the largest travel aggregator in India with offerings across categories such as Flights, Hotels, Holiday Packages, etc. The business owns three products - redBus™, redBus ProWin™, and redBus Partner™, which come together to serve and address the fragmented bus industry across geographies.

