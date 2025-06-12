Redial Clinic Launches Holistic Diabetes Reversal Initiative, Targets 1 Lakh Patients by 2026 with Evidence-Based Lifestyle Programs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 12: In a bold move to address the growing epidemic of lifestyle diseases in India, Redial Clinic has launched a nationwide initiative focused on reversing type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and obesity through clinical lifestyle interventions. The initiative, launched recently in Delhi NCR, aims to impact over 1 lakh patients by 2026. The name of the clinic, 'ReDiaL' stands for 'Reversing Diabetes with Lifestyle Management'

This new program integrates physician-led care with customized nutrition, resistance training protocols, and digital habit coaching to reduce -- and in many cases eliminate -- long-term dependency on medications. The launch is timely, as India faces an alarming diabetes burden, with 77 million diagnosed cases and many more undetected.

Radial's hybrid care model offers both in-clinic and online access, making it scalable for urban and semi-urban populations alike. A combination of smart tech, like Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices, along with real experts available for personalized coaching sets it apart from generic apps or AI based plans.

Spokesperson Quote:

"At Redial Clinic, our mission goes beyond symptom control. We are here to dismantle the myth that lifelong medication is the only path for chronic lifestyle diseases," said Dr. Gagandeep Singh, founder of Redial Clinic. "This initiative blends clinical precision with sustainable habit-building, helping patients reclaim their health permanently -- not temporarily."

About Redial Clinic:

Founded by Dr. Gagandeep Singh, Redial Clinic is one of India's few physician-led centres exclusively focused on reversing chronic metabolic diseases rather than managing them. The clinic's evidence-based approach has helped hundreds of patients safely eliminate medications for diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

Redial's team includes doctors, certified nutritionists, and exercise physiologists who create highly personalized plans tailored to each patient's lifestyle and health status. Over the past year, the clinic has served a diverse population -- from busy professionals to senior citizens -- with over 85% of eligible patients reducing or stopping their medications under supervision.

The brand also runs popular educational series across YouTube, busting myths and offering science-backed solutions that Indian audiences can relate to and apply.

Call to Action:

- Visit us at: https://bit.ly/Redial-Clinic

- Book a free consultation: https://bit.ly/DiabetesReversalProgram-RedialClinic

Media Contact:

- team@redialclinic.com

- +91-8045680289

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)