Renaissance Global Unveils Renaei: A New Fashion Jewelry Brand Crafted for Gen Z & Millennials

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Renaissance Global Limited (RGL), a global leader in branded fine Jewellery, today announced the launch of Renaei, a new fashion Jewellery brand set to debut on Amazon in the United States. Positioned strategically within the fashion jewelry space, Renaei will cater to the high-growth demographic of Millennial and Gen Z consumers, targeting young Americans aged 18 to 30.

Renaei's debut on Amazon taps into the burgeoning U.S. costume Jewellery market, which is forecasted to reach over $47 billion by 2027. Within this sector, the demand for affordable, quality fashion Jewellery among Millennial and Gen Z customers is particularly robust. According to recent reports, nearly 60% of U.S. jewellery consumers are aged 18-30 and they prioritize affordability in fashion purchases, indicating a strong preference for accessible stylish items.

In addition to the overall market growth, younger consumers in the U.S. are increasingly contributing to Jewellery sales. Urban centers such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago are at the forefront of this trend, with Millennial and Gen Z consumers showing strong engagement in high-quality fashion brands. For Renaissance Global, this represents a prime opportunity to establish Renaei as a brand of choice among young, style-conscious consumers.

Priced between $12 and $20, Renaei's products align with the growing consumer demand for value-driven jewellery, allowing Renaissance Global to tap into a price segment with high growth potential. This price range not only meets the demands of budget-conscious shoppers but also enhances brand accessibility, positioning Renaei as an aspirational brand for consumers eager to express themselves through fashion-forward accessories. Shoppers can explore the full Rene collection now at www.amazon.com/renaei.

"At Renaissance Global, we're excited to introduce Renaei on Amazon, bringing a new level of accessible jewellery to Millennials and Gen Z consumers," said Sumit Shah, Global CEO of Renaissance Global Limited. "We believe Renaei will resonate strongly with consumers who seek quality, style, and affordability in their fashion choices. This launch represents an important step for Renaissance in tapping into a high-growth market, and we are committed to delivering products that reflect our dedication to craftsmanship and accessibility in today's digital marketplace."

Renaissance Global's launch of Renaei aligns with its strategic vision to diversify and capitalize on emerging market trends. By positioning Renaei on Amazon, Renaissance gains access to over 168 million USA amazon prime shoppers, increasing brand visibility and reducing market-entry barriers. Moreover, with e-commerce increasingly contributing to Jewellery sales in the U.S., the brand is well-poised to capture significant market share in the online retail space, providing a strong growth avenue.

Renaissance Global Limited, (Renaissance) (BSE: 532923, NSE: RGL), is a global branded jewellery player. Renaissance designs, manufactures, and supplies branded jewellery across key high-potential markets in USA, Canada, UK & Asia. The product portfolio encompasses Owned Brands, Licensed Brands & Customer Brands segments, with strong focus on overall branded Jewellery division. The Company has a growing portfolio of brands under licensed and owned segments. It holds synergistic licensing agreements with large global brands, such as Disney, Hallmark, and NFL. Under its owned segment, it has a portfolio of brands such as Irasva, Jewelili and Everyday Elegance. Over the years, Renaissance has successfully expanded its branded product portfolio, backed by strong conceptualization, design, and manufacturing capabilities. On the distribution side, the Company operates through both B2B and D2C models. Since 2020, Renaissance has launched online stores through 6 D2C websites to market & supply licensed brands & owned brands.

