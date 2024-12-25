Reset, Renew and Revive With the Power of Sankalpa at Dharana at Shillim

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25: As the year draws to a close, award winning luxury wellbeing retreat Dharana at Shillim invites you to embrace the transformative power of detoxification and intention (Sankalpa) through its holistic approach and long stay programmes. Rooted in ancient wisdom, 'Sankalpa' signifies a heartfelt intention or a purposeful resolve--a promise to oneself that aligns with inner truth and conscious living.

Nestled within the serene Sahyadri Mountain Range of Maharashtra just a 3-hour drive away from Mumbai and 2-hour drive away from Pune, Dharana at Shillim offers a healing atmosphere for guests to embark on a Journey To Conscious Being amidst nature's tranquil embrace. Guiding individuals towards 'Dharana'--a state of deep concentration and inner awareness--the retreat empowers guests to achieve optimal health through five foundational pathways: - Preventative Medicine, Physical Restoration, Healing Nutrition, Emotional Balance, and Spiritual Harmony.

The Art of Detox and Ayurvedic Panchkarma Programme are thoughtfully designed to support physical, mental, and emotional rejuvenation. Rooted in scientific principles and enriched by ancient wellness traditions, these programmes offer a comprehensive approach to cleansing the body and mind. Each programme is tailored to meet the unique needs of an individual whether it's improving digestion, enhancing vitality, or fostering mental clarity.

Through carefully curated diets, guided mindfulness practices, and therapies such as Ayurvedic treatments and hydrothermal experiences, the Detox and Cleanse programmes aim to restore balance and vitality. The programmes include practices like yoga, meditation, healing therapies, and immersive workshops, creating an invigorating sanctuary for both new beginnings and profound self-discovery.

Each experience is thoughtfully designed to uplift, detox, restore, and rejuvenate - offering a space where intentions become actions, and actions lead to a conscious state of being. These transformative practices not only prepares the body for a healthier year ahead but also paves the way for a deeper connection with oneself.

Dr. Arun Pillai, Wellness Director at Dharana at Shillim, shared, "Detox is not just about cleansing the body, it's about creating space for what truly matters, At Dharana at Shillim, all the guests are encouraged to align their mind, body, and spirit through Sankalpa, a powerful promise to oneself, rooted in intention and conscious living transformative retreat, fostering renewal and deep transformation as we embrace the spirit of the Northern Solstice."

Step into the New Year with Dharana at Shillim where every experience promises transformation and intent. For reservations and more details, visit www.dharanaretreat.com or contact our dedicated team at reservations@dharanaretreat.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)