Revival in the rural economy with prospects of good harvest season and rising real incomes keep optimism multi-quarter high

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics, released the Composite Business Optimism Index for Q3 2024, which stands at 78.9, 3.9% higher compared to Q2 2024. Four out of six optimism indices have shown improvement with optimism for net sales at seven-quarter high. The Dun & Bradstreet Composite Business Optimism Index, which has been measuring the changing business sentiment of India Inc. since 2002, is a leading indicator for India's overall growth, with a correlation co-efficient of around 80% with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

* Optimism for net profits remain undeterred in Q3 2024, reaching the highest in 9 quarters.

* Optimism for level of selling prices has recorded an improvement of 7 percentage points, reaching the highest value in 7 quarters.

* Optimism for order books has increased by 2 percentage points on quarterly basis.

* Optimism for fresh hiring of employees remains stagnated for four consecutive quarters.

* Optimism for inventory levels moderated by 1 percentage point, compared to previous quarter.

* Transportation and storage sector is the least optimistic on three out of six parameters.

Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet said, "The Dun & Bradstreet Business Optimism index shows that Indian businesses are very positive. High consumption and a revival in rural demand due to expected good monsoons have boosted corporate confidence. Additionally, lower consumer prices and higher real incomes have pushed sales optimism to a seven-quarter high. On the supply side, businesses are gearing up for increased production, as seen in the recent 5.3% average growth in the IIP over the last three months, ending April 2024. Despite slow global market recovery, Indian businesses remain highly optimistic about profitability and liquidity."

Key findings from the Q3 2024 survey

The optimism for increase in volume of sales has improved by 7 percentage points in Q3 2024, compared to previous quarter. Food, Beverages and Tobacco manufacturing industries are the most optimistic, while the transportation and storage sector is the least optimistic on this parameter.

The optimism for increase in net profits has improved by 1 percentage point in Q3 2024, compared to Q2 2024. Food, beverages and tobacco manufacturing industries are the most optimistic, while the transportation and storage sector is the least optimistic with respect to increase in net profits on quarterly basis.

The optimism for increase in level of selling prices has improved by 1 percentage point on quarterly basis in Q3 2024. Mining sector is the most optimistic on this parameter, while the food, beverages and tobacco manufacturing sector is the least optimistic regarding increase in level of selling prices compared to previous quarter.

The optimism for increase in new orders has improved by 2 percentage points in Q3 2024, compared to Q2 2024. Textile, wood, paper and leather manufacturing industries are the most optimistic, while the transportation and storage sector is the least optimistic regarding order book expansion on quarterly basis.

The optimism for inventory levels has decreased by 1 percentage point in Q3 2024, compared to Q2 2024. Electrical, electronics and hardware manufacturing sector is the most optimistic on this parameter, while the chemical, rubber, plastics and pharmaceuticals manufacturing industries are the least optimistic regarding inventory levels on quarterly basis.

The optimism for increase in hiring of employees has remain unchanged in Q3 2024, compared to previous quarter. The automobiles sector is the most optimistic, while the chemical, rubber, plastics and pharmaceuticals manufacturing industries are the least optimistic regarding the hiring of employees, compared to previous quarter.

The Business Optimism Index (BOI) is a quarterly survey-based index designed to measure the pulse of the Indian business community across India and has served as a reliable indicator of economy. Dun & Bradstreet surveys respondents (senior management) pan India across Manufacturing and Services sector, covering businesses of varying scale (large, medium and small) to calculate the BOI. Respondents are asked about their expectations (in terms of increase, decrease, or no change) regarding their company's performance (Six BOI Parameters) in the ensuing quarter over the same quarter in the previous year.

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions in domains of finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

India is also the home to Dun & Bradstreet Technology & Corporate Services LLP, which is the Global Capabilities Center (GCC) of Dun & Bradstreet supporting global technology delivery using cutting-edge technology. Located at Hyderabad, the GCC has a highly-skilled workforce of over 500 employees, and focuses on enhanced productivity, economies of scale, consistent delivery processes and lower operating expenses.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information.

