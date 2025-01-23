RIA Advisory Continues to Shine: Proudly Certified as a Great Place to Work® for the Third Consecutive Year

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: RIA Advisory, a leading provider of revenue management solutions, is proudly celebrating its third consecutive year of earning the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification in India. This accolade underscores the company's unwavering dedication to cultivating a workplace that stands out for its exceptional employee experience and superior people practices.

Great Place to Work® is widely regarded as the gold standard in recognizing organizations that nurture outstanding workplace cultures. To achieve this certification, companies undergo a thorough evaluation based on the Great Place to Work® Model(c), which examines key factors like employee trust, fairness, and overall organizational pride, as measured through the Trust Index(c) and Culture Audit(c) attributes.

"We are elated to receive this honor for the third year running. At RIA, we unite individuals with diverse talents, perspectives, and backgrounds, all of whom contribute to our extraordinary growth. I'm delighted to see our employees thriving in their careers while enjoying the journey. We are committed to creating an environment where innovation flourishes at the core of everything we do," said Saket Pabby, Founder and CEO of RIA Advisory.

RIA received exceptional feedback across several key dimensions, including respect, credibility, fairness, and pride in their work, as reflected in the Trust Index(c) Feedback Report, which is based exclusively on employee responses.

"A heartfelt thank you to our phenomenal team for all that they do. Our dynamic, passionate, and skilled teams bring agility, fresh ideas, and new perspectives to every initiative while cultivating a culture of respect, acknowledging individual contributions, ensuring equal opportunities, and championing fairness. I am proud to see our employees feel empowered and valued in their work," added Sameer Khetarpal, Managing Partner at RIA Advisory.

Founded in late 2016, RIA Advisory (RIA) is a leading business advisory and technology firm specializing in Revenue Management & Billing solutions for key industry verticals, including Financial Services, Utilities, Healthcare, and the Public Sector. In 2022, RIA expanded its capabilities by welcoming TMG Consulting (TMG) into its growing family, bringing its global workforce to over 1000 professionals.

With a steadfast commitment to delivering excellence, the leadership team of RIA exemplifies strategic partnership, particularly in the transformation of ORMB and CC & B solutions. By leveraging its proprietary, best-in-class intellectual property and execution expertise, RIA continues to provide highly differentiated and impactful solutions to its clients worldwide.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, RIA has a strong global presence with offices across the U.K., Canada, India, the Philippines, and Australia.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)