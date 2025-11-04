Ride for a Cause, Rally for a Cure: Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur Leads the Charge Against Breast Cancer

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: The streets of Bengaluru turned pink on Saturday morning, as over 30 women bikers and pink auto drivers rode together in solidarity for a cause, the fight against breast cancer.

Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur organized an innovative rally, 'Ride for a Cause, Rally for a Cure'. The rally served as a powerful call to action, urging every woman to prioritize her health, embrace early screening, and stand united against fear and stigma. The rally began from Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur and passed through major city landmarks, saw participants carrying placards with messages of hope and awareness. Their message was simple but powerful, 'Listen to your body and act early'.

The rally also marked the launch of Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur's new Breast Cancer Clinic, a comprehensive centre equipped with advanced imaging, screening, and diagnostic facilities. The clinic brings together a multidisciplinary team of oncologists, radiologists, and surgeons to ensure every woman receives timely, compassionate, and personalized care, from screening to recovery.

Raising Awareness, Empowering Women

Dr. Rahul S. Kanaka, Senior Consultant - Surgical & Robotic Oncology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, emphasized how awareness and early action can change outcomes. "When breast cancer is caught early, treatment can be simple and effective. Surgery or small targeted procedures often remove the lump completely, sometimes followed by short courses of radiation or medication. In later stages, therapies like chemotherapy, hormone treatments, or newer targeted medicines help control the disease and protect the body. The key is early detection -- the sooner it's found, the better the chances of a full recovery," he stated.

Health is a Daily Choice

Dr. Neelesh Reddy, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, spoke about how small lifestyle choices can make a big difference. He stated, "Good health doesn't need expensive plans. It starts with what you eat, how you move, and how you rest. Opt for fresh home-cooked food instead of oily or packaged snacks. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol, and give yourself the gift of enough sleep. Most importantly, never skip your regular health check-ups. For women managing work, home, and everything in between, these simple habits can be your strongest protection. Awareness isn't a campaign; it's a lifestyle."

Technology Making Early Detection Easier

Highlighting how technology is redefining breast cancer care, Dr. Rajesh V. Helavar, Senior Consultant - Interventional Radiology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, said, "Breast cancer treatment today isn't what it used to be. It is faster, gentler, and far more precise. With advanced imaging, we can now detect even the tiniest changes early and treat them using pinhole procedures instead of major surgeries. Techniques like cryoablation cause minimal pain, allow freezing the tumour and destroying it. This results in fewer scars and a quicker return to normal life. For women who are constantly on the move, particularly our city's fearless bikers and pink auto drivers, these innovations mean freedom, dignity, and confidence to bounce back stronger."

Know the Body, Know the Signs

Dr. Roopa S P, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, reminded women that awareness begins with self-care. "If you notice a small lump, pain, dimpling, swelling, or discharge from the breast, don't ignore it. Most times, it's harmless, but not always. Early detection can make treatment simple and recovery faster. Make it a habit to do a quick self-check every month," she stated.

Personalized Care Through Grading and Staging

Adding to this, Dr. Ganesh Kumar KR, Consultant- Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, explained the importance of understanding how breast cancer differs from person to person. He said, "Breast cancer isn't the same for every woman. The grade tells us how fast the cancer cells are growing, while the stage shows how far it has spread. In the early stages, it's confined to the breast and can be treated completely with surgery or targeted therapy. As the stage progresses, treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, or advanced medicines help control it. Knowing the grade and stage helps doctors design the best, most personalized care plan. Early diagnosis means more options, faster recovery, and better outcomes."

Adding to their insightful discussions and expert guidance the doctors also addressed some of the most common myths and fears surrounding breast cancer. As the rally ended, participants underwent free breast screenings and health check-ups offered by Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, a fitting finale to a powerful morning of awareness and action.

Through this initiative, the Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women with knowledge, technology, and care, because when women take charge of their health, they don't just fight disease, they inspire a movement.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2813083/Manipal_Yeshwanthpur_Breast_Cancer.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2813082/Manipal_Breast_Cancer_Rally.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)