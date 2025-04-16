RISE Infraventures Crosses Rs. 3,800 Cr in FY 24-25, Targets Rs. 5,000 Cr in FY 25-26 Amid Expansion Drive and Vertical Growth

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 16: RISE Infraventures, a prominent real estate consultancy firm, has achieved a significant milestone by recording Rs. 3,800 Cr in gross sales during the financial year 2024-25, with its GTV standing at Rs. 3856 Cr. The company saw a consistent performance in commercial real estate and a strong 30-35% surge in the residential segment.

Buoyed by this achievement, the company has now set an ambitious target of Rs. 5,000 crore in gross sales for FY 2025-26 and is expecting 25% growth in all the verticals. This growth plan is underpinned by a dynamic expansion strategy, aggressive market penetration, and a sharpened focus on innovation-led advisory services.

With a sharp focus on scaling operations and diversifying offerings, the company plans to open new offices across strategic markets in NCR to widen its national footprint and tap into high-growth opportunities. These markets are witnessing increased buyer capacity, significant project launches, and growing habitation, making them fertile ground for real estate investment.

Sachin Gawri, Founder and CEO, RISE Infraventures - "Crossing Rs. 3,800 crore in gross sales reflects the strong trust and confidence our clients and partners have in us. As we look ahead, our focus extends beyond growth, we aim to redefine real estate advisory in India through innovation and strategic leadership. Setting a Rs. 5,000 crore target for FY 2025-26 is an ambitious milestone, but with our expansion strategy, we are well-positioned to achieve it."

RISE Infraventures works exclusively in the high-end segment, both residential and commercial, catering to a discerning clientele seeking premium real estate solutions. By enhancing its offerings through attractive pricing, expanded service availability, and innovative, tech-driven solutions, the company is well-equipped to scale new heights in India's real estate sector. With a sharp focus on personalised advisory, strategic partnerships, and market-driven insights, RISE Infraventures continues to redefine the luxury real estate experience while setting new benchmarks for growth and service excellence.

