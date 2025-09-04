RISE Infraventures Diversifies into Leasing-based Verticals Pan India, Targets Significant Growth

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 4: RISE Infraventures, one of the leading real estate advisory firms, has announced its strategic venture into the leasing verticals, marking a significant expansion of its service portfolio. With this move, the firm will focus on commercial real estate development & leasing across Grade offices, retail spaces, high streets, malls, warehouses, and flex workspaces.

The company has set an ambitious target of transacting a million sq. ft. of space in the next 12-18 months, with an expected Gross Transaction Value (GTV) exceeding Rs. 1,000 crore. RISE will also channel investments from UHNIs and family offices into pre-leased and income-generating assets, ensuring clients secure not just ownership but sustainable rental yields. Earlier, the firm achieved a significant milestone by recording Rs. 3,800 Cr in gross sales during the financial year 2024-25, with a consistent performance in commercial real estate.

RISE's leasing operations will have a pan-India footprint, with a strong focus on Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities beyond metros. With retail consumption surging in smaller cities, the firm sees significant growth in high streets and malls, particularly in Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, and Eastern UP. The company anticipates adding 25-30% new clients within 12-18 months, driven by strong interest from GCC occupiers and retail brands that are already in discussions.

To steer this expansion, RISE has onboarded a strong leadership team of industry professionals. Bhupindra Singh, COO, will drive nationwide expansion and operational excellence; Ajay Malik, Chief Strategy Officer, will lead strategic growth and investor mandates; Sonakshi Wadhawan, CBO - Office Transactions, will head office leasing across India with a sharp focus on GCC clients; and Manish Srivastava, Head - Retail, will spearhead retail leasing across metros and Tier-1 & 2 cities, building brand traction in high streets and malls across India.

Sachin Gawri, Founder and CEO, RISE Infraventures, said, "This is a proud milestone for us. The induction of industry experts like Bhupindra, Ajay, Sonakshi & Manish marks a pivotal step in our journey. With their expertise, we are not just entering the leasing space - we are setting a strong foundation to become a leader in it. Their comprehensive skills complement our vision of building a 360-degree real estate advisory platform, and together we are confident of delivering unparalleled value to our clients."

Shantanu Gambhir, Co-founder and Managing Director, RISE Infraventures, added, "At RISE, we have always believed that the right team & is the biggest differentiator in our industry. With this leadership in place, we are confident of expanding our presence across leasing and beyond."

Bhupindra Singh, COO, RISE Infraventures, said, "My focus will be on scaling RISE's Development partnerships & leasing operations across geographies while ensuring seamless delivery for our clients & investors."

Ajay Malik, CSO, RISE Infraventures, said, "At RISE, my mandate is to drive strategic growth by leveraging our investor network and expanding our national footprint. The priority is to structure transactions that deliver sustainable returns while aligning the long-term interests of both occupiers and landlords."

Sonakshi Wadhawan, CBO, RISE Infraventures said, "This is an opportunity to establish a robust, transparent leasing practice built on trust, fairness, and long-term value creation, as we expand nationally. Our relationships with Occupiers & Developers will go a long way in making our business successful."

Manish Srivastava, Head Retail, RISE Infraventures said, "Our teams comprise specialists in each of the regions and are well experienced. Brands are also excited to support our journey for their expansions across the length and breadth of the country."

RISE Infraventures sets itself apart from global IPCs by combining international-standard practices with a sharper local understanding of the Indian market. Post-COVID, as occupiers demand more specialized advisors, RISE's domain expertise, local relationships, and technology-driven insights provide a clear advantage in creating sustainable, long-term value.

The company will also enter asset management, with its first Development project expected to be announced in Gurugram shortly. With this forward-looking approach, RISE is well-positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory in India's high-end real estate sector.

