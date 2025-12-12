Romi Dey Weaves Poetry, Pain, and Passion in Her Book "The Love Story of a Logophile Volume 2", Published by Beeja House

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 12: In a world overflowing with words, The Love Story of a Logophile Volume 2 reminds us that some words don't just describe love, they become it. Through evocative poetry and short prose, Romi Dey explores the many dialects of the human heart, the kind spoken in longing, betrayal, silence, and healing.

Love isn't always a fairytale. Sometimes, it is an unspoken sacrifice, devotion undone by distance, care that turns into control, and the quiet ache of finding "the one" when you least expect it, only to learn that love, too, has its own timing.

With lyrical precision and emotional honesty, Romi captures love in its entirety, not just the warmth of being held, but the coldness of being forgotten.

THIS BOOK EXPLORES NOT JUST LOVE BUT ITS SHADOWS TOO.

This book journeys through the full spectrum of intimacy,

the sweetness of unexpected connection,

the sting of betrayal,

the suffocating grip of control and gaslighting,

the ache of love that cannot be fulfilled,

and the slow, steady courage it takes to heal.

Romi writes not to romanticise love, but to reveal it, raw, imperfect, and deeply human.

Her poems sit with the hurt you never knew how to articulate, the longing you tried to bury, and the memories you swore you had outgrown. She does not shy away from the messiness of emotion; she names it, frames it, and hands it back to you with gentleness.

Her words do not offer closure; they offer recognition.

They remind you that heartbreak is not weakness, that desire is not shameful, and that healing rarely arrives in straight lines. Sometimes the greatest comfort is not in being told it will get better, but in realizing you were never alone in how it felt.

And for many hearts, that is all they ever needed.

WHY THIS BOOK MATTERS NOW

We live in an age where love is everywhere, and yet, rarely understood. We text more than we talk. We feel more than we express. We break silently and heal alone.

The Love Story of a Logophile brings honesty back into the conversation, about relationships that look flawless from the outside but fracture quietly within, about hearts that love deeply but lose themselves slowly.

This is not a guide to love.

It is a mirror, reflecting where love heals, where it hurts, and where it demands that we choose ourselves.

When asked about why she wrote this book and her journey with Beeja House, Romi said, "Words have always been my safest place, until love crept into them. This book is my attempt to understand how something so beautiful can hurt so quietly. Love is not just the moment our hands intertwine; it is also the moment we have to let go. It is the version of ourselves we lose, and the version we eventually reclaim. These poems belong to those who have felt everything and spoken nothing, who carried pain like a secret between pages. I didn't write them to glorify heartbreak, but to give language to the emotions we swallow, so that no one has to feel alone in their silence."

She added, "Geetika didn't push me to finish a book; she allowed me to grow into it. Poetry is often born in solitude, and I expected to walk this journey alone. Instead, I found a space where I could breathe, take my time, and not apologise for the pace of my healing or the way my words arrived."

Geetika Saigal, Founder of Beeja House, said, "Romi writes with a vulnerability most people are scared to feel. Her poems don't whisper, they confront. They walk straight into the places we avoid: the quiet insecurities, the unspoken betrayals, the moments we pretend didn't bruise us. In a world that sells love as perfect, her book is a bold reminder that love is also complicated, messy, flawed, and worth understanding in its entirety. There is a kind of honesty in her writing that doesn't seek applause; it seeks truth. That is what makes her voice necessary."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR, ROMI DEY

Romi Dey is a writer, designer, and logophile who believes that words can be both refuge and rebellion. An alumna of the National Institute of Design (NID), she draws inspiration from art, animals, spirituality, psychology, and the quiet of minimal living.

Based in India, she lives by the humble truth -- "We have two lives, and the second begins when we realize we only have one."

ABOUT BEEJA HOUSE

Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/) is a mentorship-based publishing platform that transforms thinkers, creators, and dreamers into authors with purpose. Founded by bestselling author and TEDx speaker Geetika Saigal, Beeja House guides individuals from raw ideas to published books -- and beyond. With over a hundred published authors and a growing global footprint, Beeja House stands for meaningful storytelling over market noise, authenticity over trends, and books that build legacies, not just launch-day hype.

