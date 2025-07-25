Roongta Cinemas Hosts NCR's Largest Influencer-Cinema Event 'CineFluence' - A Groundbreaking Confluence of Cinema and Social Media

VMPL

Vaishali, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25: Roongta Cinemas made history this weekend by successfully hosting CineFluence, Delhi NCR's largest influencer-cinema experience, at its flagship property in Vaishali on July 20. The event brought together over 150 top social media influencers from across fashion, food, lifestyle, and entertainment for a day that redefined how cinema interacts with digital culture.

From a glamorous red carpet welcome to exclusive film screenings, live content creation zones, and curated brand experiences, CineFluence transformed the cinema into a creative playground designed for the social media generation.

The initiative, conceptualized by Roongta Cinemas, was aimed at bridging traditional cinema with modern content ecosystems. The event's end-to-end execution and influencer strategy was led by PRIDE PR & COMMUNICATIONS, a Delhi-based agency renowned for its youth-first campaigns.

Speaking after the event, Sanjay Barjatya, CEO of Roongta Cinemas, said:

"CineFluence proved that cinema today is more than just the big screen -- it's a hub for real-time storytelling, digital creativity, and cultural connection. We're thrilled with the response."

Ishita Bhatnagar, Vice President - Sales & Marketing at Roongta Cinemas, added:

"We witnessed influencers not just attending, but co-creating moments that went viral in real time. The entire cinema came alive with energy, engagement, and innovation."

The campaign's creator and execution head, Prince Kumarr, Founder of PRIDE PR & COMMUNICATIONS, reflected on the success:

"CineFluence wasn't just an event -- it was a shift. We turned a cinema into a content studio, a cultural hotspot, and a platform for brand storytelling -- all in one day."

Event Highlights:

Red Carpet-style Influencer Walk

Live Reel, Vlog & Story Zones

Behind-the-Scenes Screenings & Interactions

Branded Pop-Ups, Giveaways & Experience Zones

A massive digital buzz under the official hashtag #CineFluence

The hashtag #CineFluence trended locally on Instagram and Threads, generating over 4 million impressions in under 24 hours.

About Roongta Cinemas:

Located in Vaishali, Roongta Cinemas is one of NCR's most dynamic cinema destinations. Known for youth-friendly branding, experiential screenings, and a bold approach to redefining movie-going, it was named Fastest Growing Cinema Chain at the Big Cine Awards 2024.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)