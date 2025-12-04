Rosy Blue and Kashikey Invest ₹1000 Crore to Scale QWEEN, India's First Self-Discovery Experiential Jewellery Brand

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 4: QWEEN, India's First Self-Discovery experiential jewellery brand, was originally launched as a bootstrapped venture by Amit Kumar and Suyash Motarwar, born from a shared vision to reimagine how modern Indian women discover and experience fine jewellery. The founders later secured seed funding from Japanese luxury jeweller Kashikey Co. Ltd., enabling early product development and the foundational phase of brand creation.

QWEEN To Launch By Mid-February

A disruptive new approach to make luxury jewellery invitational

Building on this momentum, global jewellery leader Rosy Blue and Kashikey have together announced an additional investment of ₹1000 crore to scale QWEEN into one of India's most transformative luxury retail concepts.

India's first self-discovery experiential retail store spanning 5,000-6,000 sq ft is set to debut by mid-February in Bangalore and Delhi. QWEEN aspires to reimagine jewellery for modern Indian women through purpose-led design, ethical craftsmanship, and a contemporary luxury experience while making the journey of buying fine, ALL NATURAL jewellery invitational and unintimidating.

With a legacy spanning over six decades, Rosy Blue brings its global mine-to-market expertise in the jewellery value chain, ensuring traceability, transparency, and trust from ethical sourcing to finished products.

"At Rosy Blue, evolution has always come through meaningful partnerships and a clear purpose," said Ms. Manali Jayant Parekh, Director at Rosy Blue."We see QWEEN as a high growth, high impact brand with the potential to scale up across India and beyond, built on meaningful experiences, modern retail and designs with a unique identity that truly connect with today's modern women. The brand addresses a clear gap in the market, removing the intimidation often associated with jewellery shopping and replacing it with an experience that's inviting, effortless, and encourages women to self-discover jewellery at their own pace. With QWEEN, we also want to empower women to be in charge of their shopping journey rather than being at the mercy of retail staff, as is often the case with traditional jewellery brands. This is enabled through thoughtful interventions such as open displays, a browser friendly access card, and the QWEEN's Passport to name a few unique retail features planned for the brand. Our investment is being channelled into building these all natural (including natural gemstones), high quality jewellery pieces designed for the way modern women live and dress today."

Adding to this, Mr. Hisao Kato, Chairman, Kashikey Co. Ltd., said, "Kashikey is proud to partner with Rosy Blue in bringing QWEEN to India, a brand whose clarity of purpose and fresh approach sets it apart. For nearly a century, we have been guided by a pursuit of true beauty, authenticity, and harmony expressed through uncompromising craftsmanship and respect for natural gems. QWEEN mirrors this ethos with its mine-to-market promise, ethical sourcing, and conflict-free certification. This is not just the launch of a new brand but the beginning of a new way to experience jewellery in India. Our investment reflects a commitment to building something lasting which is rooted in trust, innovation, and a shared vision to redefine modern luxury."

In a market increasingly driven by mass-produced, FMCG-style jewellery, QWEEN renews focus on what is real, rare, ethically sourced and entirely ALL NATURAL. QWEEN will introduce 20+ collections and 3,000+ SKUs featuring 100% natural diamonds, gemstones, gold, and silver jewellery. The assortment will include 7 distinctive colours of gold and 7 shades of natural diamonds, designed for both everyday wear and special occasions.

By combining Kashikey's near century long legacy of craftsmanship with Rosy Blue's global leadership in jewellery and mine-to-market expertise, QWEEN is positioned to set new benchmarks in innovation, traceability, and modern luxury, while building a brand that empowers women, inspires trust, and creates lasting value across India and beyond.

For information, visit https://www.qweenjewels.com/.

About Rosy Blue

Rosy Blue is one of the world's foremost global jewellery companies, founded in 1960 by Arunkumar Mehta, with a deep commitment to responsible sourcing, traceability, and excellence from rough diamonds to finished jewellery. The company is recognised for ethical practices and has a global presence across more than 10 countries.

About Kashikey

Founded in 1928 by Hidetaka Kato, Kashikey is a Japanese luxury jeweller renowned for its expertise in natural gemstones and brown diamonds. The brand is involved across the value chain,sourcing, design, production, branding, and sales maintaining strict quality control and exceptional craftsmanship across its collections.

