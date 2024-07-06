Rotary Club of Calcutta Majestic Holds 13th Installation Ceremony with Distinguished Guests

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 6: On July 2nd, the Rotary Club of Calcutta Majestic held their 13th Installation Ceremony at Rotary Sadan in the presence of Chief Guest, District Governor 3291 Dr. Krishnendu Gupta, First Lady Dr. Simran Gupta, District Governor Elect Dr. Ramendu Hom Chowdhury, and District Governor Nominee Tapas Bhattacharya. Adding to the ceremony's glitter, Rotary International Director Aniruddha Roychowdhury graced the occasion.

Past District Governors Rajani Mukherjee and Raju Khandelwal, along with other district officials, were also present. A very special guest, actress and Rotarian Rituparna Sengupta, also graced the occasion along with singer Surajit, a member of the Rotary Club of Calcutta Majestic.

Rtn. Sirshendu Niyogi took over as the new President of the club, with Annapurna Roychowdhury as Secretary. In his inaugural speech President Niyogi committed to continuing the club's sustainable projects and community development projects such as free eye camps, health check-up drives, and literacy programs.

As President of RC Majestic, Rtn. Sirshendu Niyogi placed special emphasis on supporting the HIV-affected children of Arunima Hospice by providing them with protein food, clothing, and other necessities.

President Sirshendu Niyogi's wife, Dr. Sohini Sastri, an astrologer and life coach was inducted as a new member.

Scholarships were given to underprivileged children for their education and cheques were handed over to Shiv Mandir and two students of Arsha Vidhyanidhi.

The event was coordinated by MC Roma Sengupta, Fellowship Chair Sekhar Sengupta and Executive Secretary Probir Chatterjee.

