Royal Alliances & Capital Summit: A Pivotal Achievement for Stylework, Transforming the Landscape of Global Flexi Co-Working Business

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], November 30: The Royal Alliance & Capital Summit (RACS) 2023, organised by MIRAI JMAC, where Stylework was an esteemed partner, was successfully held on November 16th-17th, leaving an indelible mark of great success. Bringing together royal investors, global fund ventures, game-changing startups, and real estate visionaries, the summit exceeded expectations as high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), entrepreneurial leaders, technological innovators, and fund managers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Royal Alliance and Capital Summit, held at the Four Points by Sheraton in Gurugram, aimed to strengthen India and the UAE's partnership. Additionally, the summit gave an unparalleled touch by welcoming the distinguished visit of the Royal Family, including Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi. The royal presence not only strengthened the summit's significance but also highlighted its global reach, elevating its prominence on an international scale.

The summit provided a Royal capital investment platform for strategic collaborations, alignments in royal capital investments and long term growth partnerships. With the grand announcement of MIRAI Capital Global, 1.5 billion USD in phase 1 expect to make cross border investments, supporting growth in the US, the UAE and India corridor and successful partnership announcements to partners like Stylework for its Series B round in India and the UAE, the event marked a turning point.

Sparsh Khandelwal, Founder of Stylework, expressed his delight at the success of the summit: "This summit exceeded our expectations, bringing together global leaders and visionaries and demonstrating the power of alliance, strategic investments, and innovation in inspiring 'Go Global' business." He further added, "Stylework, India's leading flexible co-working space aggregator and B2B SAAS marketplace, provides solutions for the Future of Work by elevating the entire co-working and flexible workspace Industry to the next level through alliances with the Royal Family, MIRAI Capital, developers, technology partners, and MIRAI JMAC. It is now expanding into the UAE, GCC, and MENA markets as well." He further expressed gratitude by adding, "It was wonderful to have key executives from our partner aggregator join us as well in order to improve joint shared growth and value for Stylework to take the lead in this globally. We are thankful for the aligned capital investments made for us during the event by the Royal Family of Sharjah along with MIRAI Capital for believing in us."

Pranav Jyoti, Co-Founder and Managing Director of MIRAI Capital Global, reflected on the summit's monumental success, highlighting its pivotal role in delivering a transformative experience. RACS'23 surpassed participant's high expectations, fostering impactful discussions and catalysing global expansion strategies. This success reinforces our commitment to cross-border partnerships, reshaping the global business landscape through visionary initiatives

Furthermore, Vinoth Beemjee, Senior Partner & Regional APAC Lead at MIRAI Capital Global, underscores the profound potential in the envisioned partnership between Stylework and MIRAI JMAC. "This collaboration is poised to make substantial contributions to the commercial real estate and of the future of flexible co-working space globally, marking a significant milestone in fostering a robust partnership between India and the UAE. It represents not just a strategic alliance, but also a pioneering initiative to drive global investment and solidifying the foundation for sustainable growth in these vital sectors. This alliance is envisioned to lay the groundwork for significant advancements paving the way for collaborative Flexi Co-Working Environments globally, strengthening the bilateral ties, and fostering innovative ventures in the international business arena."

Stylework is a trailblazing player in the co-working space industry, renowned for providing personalised workspace solutions for individuals and businesses. With a commitment to empowering remote work and a global outlook, Stylework offers a spectrum of services, including managed spaces, membership plans, and enterprise solutions. The success and insights gained from participating in events like the Royal Alliance and Capital Summit reinforce Stylework's position as a key player in shaping the future of work. As the company looks ahead, it is poised to build on the momentum gained, anticipating further growth, groundbreaking collaborations, and the ongoing evolution of the dynamic co-working landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)